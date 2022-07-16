Dow jumps 650 points as stocks close sharply higher after stronger-than expected retail sales report, surge in Wall Street bank shares

U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each snapping a five-day losing streak, after stronger-than-expected retail sales data and a moderation in inflation expectations.

A mixed batch of bank earnings also helped propel financial stocks higher, but all three major stock indexes still booked weekly losses.

How did stocks trade?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+2.15%

jumped 658.09 points, or 2.1%, to close at 31,288.26, snapping a five-day losing streak.

SPX,

+1.92%

gained 72.78 points, or 1.9%, to finish at 3,863.16, also snapping five straight days of losses.

COMP,

+1.79%

advanced 201.24 points, or 1.8%, to end at 11,452.42, booking gains for a second consecutive day.

For the week, the Dow booked a small weekly loss of 0.2%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.9% and the Nasdaq fell 1.6%, according to FactSet data.

What drove markets?

Stocks climbed sharply Friday as investors digested data showing U.S. retail sales rose by 1% in June, a slightly stronger number than economists had expected.

Although some of the increase was tied to higher prices of gasoline and food, the market appeared encouraged that the all-important consumer hasn’t succumbed to the strongest inflation in four decades.

“Spending is holding up,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, in a phone interview Friday. “Although budgets may be strained, they’re not crumbling.”

Mohannad Aama, a portfolio manager at Beam Capital Management, cautioned that recent bank earnings tell us that still-robust consumer spending is being funded by credit-card debt, which could lead to problems down the road.

Ma said he’s paying close attention to oil prices because “the price that people pay at the pump is going to have an outsize impact” on how long consumer budgets can “stay stretched.” He said oil prices jumping back up to $110 to $120 a barrel could “change the mood very quickly” in terms of the outlook for spending and inflation.

A survey of consumer sentiment by the University of Michigan showed slight improvement this month. Its sentiment index rose to 51.1 in July, from a June reading of 50, which was the lowest level in decades. The University of Michigan found that consumers’ expectations for inflation over the next year moderated slightly, as did their expectations for price pressures over the next decade — likely a reflection of lower commodity prices.

Meanwhile, U.S. industrial production output fell 0.2% in June, the first decline this year. “It’s part of the mixed bag that we’re seeing” amid concerns the U.S. may be heading for a recession, said Ma.

Citigroup Inc. shares surged 13.2% after the bank reported second-quarter profits that were more robust than analysts had anticipated, even though income had fallen compared to the same quarter last year. Wells Fargo & Co. shares shrugged off a relatively weak earnings report, as a slowdown in its mortgage-lending weighed on revenue while larger provisions for credit losses constricted profits.

The financial sector

SP500.40,

+3.51%

had the biggest gains in the S&P 500 index Friday, climbing 3.51%, according to FactSet data. The healthcare sector

SP500.35,

+2.45%

had the second biggest rise, up 2.45%.

Read: Bank of America slashes S&P 500 target to ‘lowest on the Street’ after recession forecast

Investors also digested comments from Federal Reserve officials.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard backed a more aggressive pace of rate hikes this year when he said Friday that he would like to see the fed funds rate rise to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from his previous year-end target of 3.5%.

Offering a somewhat more dovish take Friday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that moving rates “too dramatically” could undermine the U.S. economy, according to a Reuters report. Investors promptly reduced odds of a 100 basis point rate hike by the Fed later this month following Bostic’s comments, which helped push stocks higher after the open.

“Even with those stronger retail sales numbers, people are expecting the Fed to stay on about the same course as it had been,” said Ma. It’s “most likely” that the central bank will raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month, after hiking by that same amount in June, he said.

The market is expecting that the Fed will “pivot” if the U.S. heads into a recession, according to Geetu Sharma, founder of AlphasFuture, an asset manager focused on sustainable investing.

“In a way, that ‘Fed put’ is still alive,” she said in a phone interview Friday. “I think for that reason we’re not already seeing a significant breakdown in the market.”

In other economic news, China reported its economy grew just 0.4% annually in the second quarter, as Beijing’s stringent COVID-19 lockdowns have taken a toll on economic activity. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a rise of 0.9%. The economy contracted 2.6% in the April to June period from the prior quarter, marking the first quarterly contraction since the first quarter of 2020.

Which companies were in focus?

Citigroup

C,

+13.23%

was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 index Friday, surging 13.2% after its earnings report, according to FactSet data. Shares of Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

+6.17%

jumped 6.2% after announcing its quarterly results.

BAC,

+7.04%

rising 7%, State Street Corp.

STT,

+9.74%

gaining 9.7% and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

BK,

+7.34%

climbing 7.3%.

UNH,

+5.44%

shares rallied 5.4% after the company’s profits exceeded $5 billion during the second quarter.

PINS,

+16.17%

shares soared16.2% on reports that Elliott Management, a large activist investor, had taken a stake in the social-media player.

How did other assets fare?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.918%

fell 2.8 basis points to 2.929% Friday for a weekly decline of 16.9 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

DXY,

-0.52% ,

a gauge of the dollar’s strength against a basket of rivals, was down 0.5%.

CL.1,

-0.02% ,

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery

CLQ22,

-0.02%

rose 1.9% to settle at $97.59 a barrel. For the week, oil prices fell 6.9%.

GCQ22,

+0.17%

slipped 0.1% Friday to settle at $1,703.60 an ounce, bringing the yellow metal’s weekly loss to 2.2%.

In European equities, the STOXX Europe 600 Index

SXXP,

+1.79%

closed 1.8% higher Friday, paring its weekly decline to 0.8%. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index

UKX,

+1.69%

closed up 1.7% Friday but still fell 0.5% for the week.

SHCOMP,

-1.64%

fell 1.6% Friday, booking a weekly loss of 3.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index

HSI00,

-2.07%

shed 2.2% Friday and dropped 6.6% for the week. Japan’s Nikkei 225

NIK,

+0.54%

benchmark ended 0.5% higher Friday for a weekly gain of 1%.

—Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this report.