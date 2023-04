The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained on Monday even as the broad-based averages traded mixed. Elon Musk may move to cut prices again, according to a new analyst Tesla (TSLA) stock call. Micron Technology (MU) popped on a memory-chip move. Caterpillar (CAT) gained as Apple (AAPL) fell. A couple of stocks staged breakouts despite the mixed action. Five Below (FIVE)…