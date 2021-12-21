Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch For December 2021: Apple Hits New High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended November sharply off its record highs, as the current stock market rally weakened. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in December 2021 are Apple (AAPL), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Goldman Sachs (GS), Home Depot (HD) and Microsoft (MSFT).







There are clear winners — and losers — at the start of the final month of 2021. The top three performing Dow Jones stocks through Dec. 7 were Home Depot, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft with advances of 56.7%, 51.7% and 50.6%, respectively.

The three biggest Dow Jones losers through Dec. 7 were Disney (DIS), Verizon Communications (VZ) and Amgen (AMGN) with declines of 16.8%, 13.6% and 8.1%, respectively.

Amid the current stock market correction, the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished November up 20.6%. The S&P 500 was up 21.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 12.7% through Nov. 30.

IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis

What Is The Dow Jones Industrial Average?

Founded in 1896 with 12 stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest stock market indexes. There are 30 Dow Jones stocks designed to serve as a bellwether for the general U.S. stock market. Other major stock indexes include the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 index — an index of the 500 largest companies in the United States.

Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch

Company Name Symbol Closing Price 2021 YTD Performance Apple (AAPL) 165.30 +24.6% Cisco Systems (CSCO) 54.84 +22.55% Goldman Sachs (GS) 380.99 +44.5% Home Depot (HD) 400.61 +50.8% Microsoft (MSFT) 330.59 +48.6%

Source: IBD Data As Of Nov. 30, 2021

Amid the struggling current stock market rally — according to the IBD Big Picture — investors should focus on the top stocks that show strong relative strength during stock market weakness. They could be some of market’s leaders if the Dow Jones Industrial Average is able to rebound.

Potential Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in December 2021 that are in or near buy zones include Apple, Cisco Systems, Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Microsoft.

Stock Market ETF Strategy And How To Invest

This Dow Jones Stock Leader Above New Buy Point

Apple shares are extended past a cup with handle’s 153.27 buy point following last week’s rally. The 5% buy area topped out at 160.93. Apple stock sold off 0.9% Monday.

According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock shows a strong 97 out of a best-possible 99 IBD Composite Rating. The Composite Rating — an easy way to identify top growth stocks — is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths.

Cisco Systems Stock

Cisco Systems is trying to break out past a double bottom’s 58.73 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares are in the 5% buy range that tops out at 61.67.

CSCO stock fell 0.5% Monday.

Goldman Sachs Stock

Dow Jones stock Goldman Sachs moved down over 3% Monday and is below its key 50-day line.

Goldman Sachs stock triggered the 7%-8% loss rule from a flat base’s 420.86 buy point and is forming a new base.

Home Depot Stock

Home Depot stock declined 0.1% Monday and is testing support at the key 50-day moving average.

On Nov. 16, Home Depot reported earnings per share up 23% in the August-October quarter, to $3.92. Revenue rose nearly 10% to $36.82.

Microsoft Stock

Software giant Microsoft dropped 1.4% Monday. Shares are falling further below their 50-day moving average.

Microsoft is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Per Leaderboard commentary, “Microsoft offered up a new rebound entry off its 10-week line, but it’s back below the key support level.”

Tip: Before making any investment decisions, be sure to check current market conditions, and use IBD Stock Checkup to see if your stock gets passing ratings for the most important fundamental and technical criteria. To get ongoing chart analysis, and alerts to buy and sell signals, check out the unique features, stock lists and chart annotations at MarketSmith, Leaderboard and SwingTrader.

