Dow Jones Rises; Elon Musk’s Twitter Source Code Leaks Online

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 1% in the first hour of trading Monday. Components Boeing (BA), Goldman Sachs (GS) and JP Morgan (JPM) all gained. Health care giants Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth (UNH) also rose.

The S&P 500 struggled with a 0.2% uptick in the first hour while the Nasdaq was nearly flat. First Republic (FRC) jumped in the S&P 500, along with Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC). Tesla (TSLA) and Dexcom (DXCM) rose in the Nasdaq.







X









NYSE volume was lower while Nasdaq volume was higher compared to the same time on Friday.

Crude oil rose over 1% to trade at $70.57 per barrel. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 11 basis points to 3.49%.

Small -cap Russell 2000 rose 0.9%.

Bank Stocks Rise Outside Dow Jones

First Citizen Bank (FCNCA) will acquire Silicon Valley Bank. Shares of other troubled banks rose on the news, with First Republic (FRC) gaining more than 15%.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose. Tesla chief Elon Musk’s Twitter suffered a leak of its source code online. Tesla’s deliveries in the first quarter are expected to reach record highs. However, analysts also expect earnings to decline compared to 2022.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) pared back after breaking out of a flat base with a buy point of 197.26. Shares are still in a buy zone. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is in a consolidation with a buy point of 213.73. Both stocks are on the IBD Leaderboard.

Shares of Novartis (NVS) rose after a successful trial of an early stage breast cancer. The drug can reduce the risk of relapse in early stages of the disease.

Elsewhere, Salesforce (CRM) gained after activist investor Elliott Management said it would not propose its own directors to the Dow Jones software leader. Salesforce posted strong fourth quarter results and raised its buyback program.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index is out Tuesday. The Labor Department will announce weekly jobless claims on Thursday while third quarter GDP numbers are due from the Commerce Department as well.

Earnings are due for Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Both stocks are rising ahead of their confessionals.

Please follow VRamakrishnan on Twitter for more news on the stock market today.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place