Dow Jones Reverses Lower On CPI Inflation Report; Netflix Jumps On Upgrade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up early gains and turned lower after Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report and the Labor Department’s first-time jobless claims. Key Apple chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) jumped 4% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results. And Netflix stock rallied on an analyst upgrade.







CPI Inflation Report, Jobless Claims, Earnings

December’s CPI inflation report showed consumer prices fell 0.1% in December after November’s 0.1% increase, cooler than Econoday’s unchanged estimate, but in line with other Wall Street estimates. Year over year, prices were up 6.5%, down from a 7.1% jump in November, also matching the Street’s estimates. Core prices, which exclude and food and energy costs, rose 5.7% year over year, also down slightly from 6% in November and in line with estimates.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s initial unemployment claims rose to 205,000 vs. 204,000 in the previous week, below Econoday expectations for a rise to 215,000.

KB Home (KBH) reported after the close Wednesday, sparking a near-4% fall in morning trade. The company missed earnings and revenue estimates for its fourth quarter. And the homebuilder gave a lackluster first-quarter housing forecast and suggested it’s cutting prices to boost homebuying demand.

Earnings season blows wide open on Friday, when Bank of America (BAC), BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Wells Fargo (WFC) will report their December-quarter results.

Airline stocks were in motion, and American Airlines (AAL) jumped more than 4% after raising its revenue estimates for the fourth quarter due to strong demand and high fares. Netflix (NFLX) climbed more than 2% after Jefferies upgraded the streaming giant from hold to buy, with a raised price target of 385.

Mercado Libre (MELI) pounded out a 3.5% gain after Reuters reported that the chief financial officer for competitor Americanas resigned after the discovery of $3.88 billion in accounting inconsistencies.

Electric-vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA) traded down nearly 1% Thursday, and is sitting on a gain of almost 9% for the week. Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were mixed after today’s stock market open.

Deere (DE), IBD Leaderboard watchlist stock Fluor (FLR), IBD Stock Of The Day Medpace (MEDP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) — as well as Dow Jones names Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX) and Walmart (WMT) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch with the market testing the strength of a new rally.

Medpace is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Caterpillar and Rio were featured in this week’s recent Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

After Thursday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost less than 0.1%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 0.15% in morning action after the CPI inflation report.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.3% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) traded up 0.25% early Thursday.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower to 3.47% Thursday morning, set to fall for a second straight day.

Oil prices leaned toward a sixth straight advance, up more than 6% for the week after a 3% pop on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 1%, topping $78 a barrel.

Stock Market Rally

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.8%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.3%. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing 1.8% and extending a win streak to four sessions.

Wednesday’s The Big Picture column commented, “IBD raised its outlook to ‘confirmed uptrend’ last week, in recognition of stronger stock market price action, fueled by the new year’s optimism. That has played out in the first two weeks of January, with progressively higher prices and legitimate buying of 2022’s most beaten-down tech names.”

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Caterpillar, Chevron, Walmart

Dow Jones member Caterpillar is at the top of its buy range above a flat base’s 239.95 buy point following Wednesday’s 0.1% rise, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. The buy zone goes up to 251.95. Bullishly, the stock’s relative strength line, a key technical indicator, is at new highs. Shares rose 0.7% Thursday.

CAT stock shows a strong 98 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup. The Composite Rating is designed to help investors easily find top growth stocks.

Energy giant Chevron is finding stout resistance at its 50-day line, as it continues to build a cup base that has a 189.78 buy point. CVX shares rose 0.7% Thursday morning, amid the ongoing rise in oil prices.

Discount retailer Walmart is once again above its 50-day line following Wednesday’s 0.9% climb. Shares are building a cup-with-handle base that has a 154.74 buy point and are about 5% away from the latest entry. Walmart shares lost 0.25% Thursday morning.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In The Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Deere, Fluor, Medpace, Rio

Recent IBD Stock Of The Day, Deere, continues to trace a flat base with a 448.50 buy point. Shares have their eye on the buy point as they rebound from a test of 50-day support and are just 3% away from the entry. Deere shares were up 0.2% Thursday morning.

IBD Leaderboard watch list stock Fluor is building a flat base that has a 36.16 buy point, as shares moved further above their 50-day line Wednesday. FLR stock was up 0.1% early Thursday.

Tuesday’s IBD Stock Of The Day Medpace extended its win streak to four sessions, with a 1.5% rise Wednesday. On Tuesday, shares moved above an early entry at 220.09. Meanwhile, the stock is building a consolidation with a correct buy point at 235.82. Medpace shares were down 0.4% Thursday.

Rio Tinto inched lower Wednesday, still holding above a 73.45 buy point out of a cup with handle. The buy area runs up to 77.13. Rio shares traded up 2.2% Thursday.

Stocks To Buy And Watch In Stock Market Rally

These are seven top stocks to buy and watch in today’s stock market, including three Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Base Deere (DE) 448.50 Flat base Fluor (FLR) 36.16 Flat base Rio Tinto (RIO) 73.45 Cup with handle Medpace (MEDP) 235.82 Consolidation Caterpillar (CAT) 239.95 Flat base Chevron (CVX) 189.78 Cup base Walmart (WMT) 154.74 Cup with handle

Source: IBD Data As Of Jan. 12, 2023

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock rallied 3.7% Wednesday, closing at its highest level since Dec. 22. Shares still remain sharply below their 50- and 200-day lines. Last week, shares hit a 52-week low at 101.81. Tesla stock closed Wednesday about 68% off its 52-week high.

Shares of the EV giant looked to add to Wednesday’s gains, but traded down around 1% Thursday morning.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares climbed 2.1% Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session. Last week, the stock hit a new 52-week low of 124.17. The stock remains around 26% off its 52-week high. AAPL stock traded down 0.4% Thursday.

Microsoft stock rallied 3% Wednesday, extending a win streak to four trading days. The software giant is about 27% off its 52-week high and is still just above its 52-week low of 213.43, reached on Nov. 4. Microsoft shares rose a fraction early Thursday.

