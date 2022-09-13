Dow Jones Plunges Amid Hot Inflation; Twitter Up After Elon Musk Vote; Coinbase Tumbles As Bitcoin Dives

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained sharply lower after hot inflation data. Twitter stock rose after shareholders voted on the offer by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to buy the firm. Coinbase (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) sank as Bitcoin melted. Apple (AAPL) dived.







With the market under pressure, investors should look for stocks forming bases that could be good opportunities when the market improves. CMS Energy (CMS) and Comstock Resources (CRK) are solid examples.

Volume was running higher on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange vs. the same time Monday. This is bad sign on a down day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose seven basis points to 3.43%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell nearly 3% to more than $85 per barrel, though it rebounded in early afternoon trading.

Inflation Data Hurts Stock Market

Stocks in general were tumbling after the consumer price index showed prices rose 0.1% in August vs. the previous month. That proved hotter than estimates for a 0.1% monthly fall. Inflation rose 8.3% in August from a year ago, higher than the expected 8.1% rise.

The move saw Nomura call for a 100 basis rate hike at the September Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting. It had previously forecast a 75 basis point hike. It also expects a terminal rate of 4.50%-4.75% by February 2023.

“The Fed will likely have to be even more aggressive with raising rates and that is bad news for risky assets,” Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note to clients.

Nasdaq Slammed As Small Caps Struggle

The Nasdaq was struggling the most out of the major indexes. It fell nearly 4% and was near lows for the day.

The S&P 500 also struggled, sliding nearly 3%. Albemarle (ALB) was a bright spot as it gained nearly 3%.

The S&P 500 sectors were all negative, with technology and communication services the worst performers. Energy gave up the least ground.

Small caps were also getting mauled by the bears, with the Russell 2000 more than 3% lower.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY), a bellwether for growth stocks, also fell, dropping around 2%.

Dow Jones Today: Apple Stock Reverses Sharply

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was suffering, diving more than 800 points, or 2.5%.

Aggressive investors who moved into Apple stock were ruing the decision after it fell nearly 5%. It had been the previous session’s top performer but has now reversed back below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

AAPL stock also lost ground on an aggressive trendline entry and a handle entry of 176.25.

But Apple’s losses were not as severe as those of Boeing (BA). The aerospace giant was the worst performer on the Dow Jones industrials today as it slid more than 5%.

Twitter Stock Gains Ahead Of Elon Musk Vote

Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve Elon Musk’s takeover bid despite the fact he is currently attempting to get out of the agreement.

The social media firm slammed the eccentric executive’s latest attempt to scupper the $44 billion deal.

While Musk has claimed an alleged $7.75 million severance payment to whistleblower Peiter Zatko is a breach of the takeover agreement, the firm said his latest letter regarding the termination deal is “invalid and wrongful.”

Twitter stock popped about 2% higher and pulled away from its 50-day line.

Tesla stock was sharply lower, It fell nearly 4%, losing ground on a short pattern buy point of 314.74. It has now slipped back below its 200-day moving average, according to MarketSmith analysis.

Coinbase Stock, RIOT Plunge As Bitcoin Melts

Coinbase was near lows for the day as it plunged more than 6%. Volume was lighter, a mere crumb of comfort.

The stock, which slashed its full-year forecast last month, managed to hold above the 21-day exponential moving average and its 50-day line. COIN shares are down nearly 70% since the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin took a dive as risky assets struggled. It is back below the $21,000 mark after giving up more than 6% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk.

Other cryptocurrency plays also fell sharply. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fell nearly 9% while Bitcoin mining play Riot Blockchain (RIOT) plunged 7%.

Outside Dow Jones: These 2 Stocks Eye Buy Points

Utility stock CMS Energy is showing relative strength as it eyes a handle entry of 71.29. CMS is in the top 15% of stocks in terms of price performance over the past 12 months. Big Money is also getting behind the stock, with its Accumulation/Distribution Rating coming in at a solid B-.

CMS energy offers a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Comstock Resources is forming a cup-with-handle base. It is shooting for a 21.28 buy point. It has battled back above the 21-day exponential moving average, an encouraging sign.



The oil and gas explorer is a member of the IBD Sector Leaders list. This is our most stringent and powerful screen.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more analysis of growth stocks.

