Dow Jones Pares Gains As Unemployment Claims Fall; Cathie Wood Stocks Sell Off, But Apple Makes Big Move

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other indexes trimmed gains Thursday afternoon, although they still held considerable gains. Homebuilding stocks, which have been acting well, stood out while Cathie Wood stocks sold off.







Stocks bounced after Wednesday’s sell-off. The Dow Jones reduced its gain to 0.4% at 1:30 p.m. ET. Intel (INTC) and Microsoft (MSFT) gained the most in the Dow industrials.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Accenture (ACN) raced over 15% higher after earnings and pulled the index up along with Netflix (NFLX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). Regeneron rose after its final-phase study of a treatment for “smoker’s lung” gave positive results.

A host of tech stocks drove the Nasdaq up over a solid 1.5%. Among the many gainers, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) rose 4.7% and is in a base with a 530.75 entry. Microchip Technology (MCHP) is also in a base with an 87.86 entry.

The small-cap Russell 2000 notched a smaller gain of less than 0.5%. The Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) ETF outperformed with a 1.3% increase.

Volume on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq was higher compared to the same time on Wednesday.

Crude oil fell to $70.11 a barrel, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 3.45%.

Dow Jones Stocks On Watch

Microsoft is back in a buy zone above a 276.86 entry. Apple (AAPL) rose 1.5% and cleared resistance around 157. Nike (NKE) rebounded after selling off after earnings came out Wednesday. Shares are testing their 50-day line as a flat base takes shape.

Movie theater stocks are having a run. Apple plans on spending $1 billion a year in movies to attract users to Apple TV+. AMC (AMC) rose 4%, while IMAX (IMAX) rose over 3%.

Homebuilding stocks are soaring. IBD Leaderboard stock Meritage Homes (MTH) is approaching a 117.32 buy point in a cup-with-handle base. D.R. Horton (DHI) is nearing its entry at 99.09. DHI is on IBD SwingTrader.

PulteGroup (PHM) is building a flat base with a 60.99 entry and KB Home (KBH) is fast approaching a 41.02 entry. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is up 1.1% in afternoon trading, and is in a cup-with-handle base with a 74 buy point.

Cathie Wood Stocks Sell Off

Outside the Dow Jones industrials, Cathie Wood stock Block (SQ) sold off after short seller Hindenburg Research accused the payments software company of exaggerating its user count and playing down the cost to acquire new users.

Earlier, Wood sold some Coinbase (COIN) stock in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) just ahead of an SEC warning of securities violations. Bitcoin rose above $28,000.

Weekly unemployment claims fell from 192,000 to 191,000. Econoday had a 195,000 estimate for last week.

Please follow VRamakrishnan on Twitter for more news on the stock market today.

