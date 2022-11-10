Dow Jones Futures Surge 900 Points On Cool Inflation Data; Treasury Yields Dive

Dow Jones futures briefly surged 900 points Thursday morning after the closely watched consumer price index (CPI) inflation gauge came in cooler than expected. Electric-vehicle stocks Nio (NIO) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) raced higher after their quarterly earnings results.







The Labor Department’s consumer price index came out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, cooler than estimates that expected a 0.7% rise vs. the previous month. Consumer inflation rose 7.7% year over year, lower than the projected 8.0% increase.

Meanwhile, first-time unemployment claims also came out at 8:30 a.m. Initial claims rose to 225,000 vs. 217,000 in the previous week.

Key earnings movers Thursday were AstraZeneca (AZN), Dutch Bros (BROS), Nio, Ralph Lauren (RL), Rivian Automotive and Unity Software (U).

AstraZeneca shares jumped 5%, while BROS stock rallied 3% in morning trade. NIO stock raced 5% higher. Ralph Lauren shares reversed early losses and rose 0.4%, as Rivian stock surged 8%. Unity stock climbed more than 1%.

Electric-vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) traded up around 3% Thursday morning. Dow Jones tech leaders Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were sharply higher ahead of today’s stock market open.

Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Albemarle (ALB), IBD Leaderboard watchlist stock Arista Networks (ANET), CF Industries (CF) and GlobalFoundries (GFS) — as well as Dow Jones names Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch.

Arista Networks is an IBD Leaderboard watchlist stock. Albemarle was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column, along with three other top stock ideas. GlobalFoundries was a recent IBD Stock Of The Day.

IBD’s latest newsletter MarketDiem gives you actionable ideas for stocks, options and crypto right in your inbox.

Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices

Ahead of Thursday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones futures rose 2.5%, while S&P 500 futures moved up 3.2% vs. fair value. Nasdaq 100 futures surged 4.2% in morning action.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) traded up 4.2% early Thursday, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose 3.2%.

The 10-year Treasury yield dived to 3.91% Thursday after the cooler-than-expected CPI reading.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices traded up more than 1%, with West Texas Intermediate futures rise above $87 a barrel and looking to end a three-day losing streak. Last week, WTI futures hit their highest point since mid-October, but have since retreated.

Stock Market Rally Struggles

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off 1.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dived 2.5%.

Wednesday’s The Big Picture commented, “Nasdaq volume edged lower. Yet as the accompanying Market Pulse table indicates, many leading stocks suffered a bout of heavy institutional selling. That’s not what you normally see in a healthy stock market. Higher turnover on the NYSE tagged the S&P 500 with a third distribution day since the Oct. 21 follow-through day.”

Now is an important time to read IBD’s The Big Picture column. Following recent selling, investors should be more focused on playing defense than buying breakouts.

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Merck, UnitedHealth

Dow Jones member and IBD 50 stock Merck remains out of buy range past a double-bottom base’s 93.12 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. Merck shares inched lower Thursday.

Health care giant UnitedHealth is trying to retake a cup with handle’s 553.23 buy point. Shares lost 2.2% Wednesday, ending about 2% below their latest entry. UNH stock added 0.2% Thursday morning.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Watch In The Current Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Albemarle, Arista, CF, GlobalFoundries

Lithium producer Albemarle is trying to break out past a cup base’s 308.34 buy point. Shares eased 1.9% Wednesday, giving up a part of Tuesday’s surge and falling further below its latest buy point. ALB stock was unchanged early Thursday.

IBD Leaderboard watchlist stock Arista Networks is squarely below a choppy base’s 132.97 buy point following three days of losses. ANET stock traded 0.6% higher Thursday morning.

CF Industries is holding above its 50-day line despite Wednesday’s 3.7% decline. Shares are building a cup base that has a 119.70 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. CF stock climbed more than 1% Thursday.

Tuesday’s IDD Stock Of The Day GlobalFoundries is trading about 8% away from a 66.06 buy point in a cup base following this week’s rally. Shares could also be forming a handle after the recent jump in price. GFS stock traded unchanged Thursday.

Join IBD experts as they analyze leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock skidded another 7.2% Wednesday, extending a losing streak to four sessions. Shares hit another new 52-week low and reached their lowest level since November 2020. The stock is more than 55% off its 52-week high and sharply below its 50- and 200-day moving average lines.

Shares of the EV giant moved about 3% higher Thursday morning.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares sold off 3.3% Wednesday, snapping a two-day win streak and heading back to recent lows. The stock traded up 2.2% Thursday.

Microsoft dropped 1.9% Wednesday, ending a three-day win streak. The software giant remains about 35% off its 52-week high. Microsoft shares rose 2% Thursday morning.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

