Dow Jones Futures Slide 280 Points On Hot Inflation Data; Shopify Plunges On Earnings

Dow Jones futures extended losses Thursday morning after hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation data, as well as a surprise drop in weekly jobless claims. Shopify (SHOP) plunged 10% after the company's 2023 revenue outlook fell short of expectations.







January’s Producer Price Index from the Labor Department rose 0.7% on the month, hotter than the 0.4% estimate, with a year-over-year increase of 6%, down from 6.2% in December. The month core rate rose 0.5%, hotter than the 0.3% estimate, with an annual rate of 5.4%.

Meanwhile, weekly first-time unemployment claims fell to 194,000 vs. 195,000 in the previous week. They were expected to rise to 200,000. Lastly, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February fell to -24.3 vs. -8.9 in the previous month.

On the earnings front, Albemarle (ALB), Dow Jones member Cisco Systems (CSCO), Roku (ROKU) and Twilio (TWLO) reported earnings late Wednesday.

Albemarle shares gained more than 2% after the lithium miner topped Q4 earnings estimates, while reiterating the outlook introduced last month. Cisco shares jumped 3.5% after beating earnings expectations, nearing a 50.81 buy point. It also raised its quarterly dividend.

Streaming video platform Roku smashed estimates for new users and revenue in the fourth quarter, sparking a 12% surge in premarket trade. Finally, Twilio soared 14% in early morning trade.

Early Thursday, Crocs (CROX), Datadog (DDOG), Shake Shack (SHAK) and Toast (TOST) reported quarterly results.

CROX stock leapt 8%, while Datadog shares crumbled 7%. Shake Shack advanced more than 4% on a narrower-than-expected loss. Toast shares plunged 10% in premarket trade.

Stock Market Today

Electric-vehicle leader Tesla dropped 0.5% Thursday morning. Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were modestly lower in today’s premarket trade.

Dexcom (DXCM), IBD Leaderboard stock Snowflake (SNOW), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and Wingstop (WING) — as well as Dow Jones stocks Caterpillar (CAT), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Salesforce (CRM) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch, amid the recent rally in the stock market.

Snowflake is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Inspire and Dexcom were recent IBD Stock Of The Day subjects. Salesforce was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Ahead of Thursday’s opening bell, Dow Jones futures dropped 0.85% vs. fair value, while S&P 500 futures moved down 1.2%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.5% in morning action.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) traded down 0.9% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.7% early Thursday.

The 10-year U.S. treasury yield rose to 3.8% Wednesday, its highest close since Dec. 30. Then, the 10-year yield ticked higher to 3.81% Thursday morning after the PPI reading.

Oil prices looked to snap a two-day pullback Thursday, moving up a fraction in morning trade. West Texas Intermediate futures traded just below $79 a barrel.

Stock Market Rally

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq composite led the way, climbing 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Wednesday’s Big Picture column commented, “A hotter-than-expected report on January U.S. retail sales likely thumped premarket futures. A 3% jump in the headline number vs. December strengthened hope that the U.S. economy will avoid a hard landing. Yet it also affirms market participants’ thinking that yes, the Federal Reserve will be even more adamant to use higher rates to bring inflation down to a comfortable level.”

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Salesforce

Top Dow Jones stock Caterpillar is still in buy range above a 239.85 flat-base entry, as it tries to find support around its 50-day moving average, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares rebounded 1.8%, bouncing off the 50-day line. CAT stock dipped 0.3% Thursday morning.

Banking giant JPMorgan remains in the 5% buy range above a 138.76 flat-base buy point after a fourth straight gain Wednesday. The 5% buy zone tops out at 145.70. JPM shares inched lower early Thursday. JPM stock shows a solid 95 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup. The Composite Rating is designed to help investors easily find top growth stocks.

Featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column, Salesforce is building a cup with handle that has a 178.94 buy point. Shares rose 0.7% Wednesday, ending just 4% away from the entry. CRM stock was slightly lower early Thursday.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In The Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Inspire, Snowflake

Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Inspire Medical Systems ended just out of the 5% buy area past a flat base’s 262.64 buy point amid Wednesday’s 2.9% rally, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. The buy zone topped out at 275.77. INSP stock shows a modest 84 IBD Composite Rating. INSP stock climbed 1.4% early Thursday.

Backstory: The company sells an implantable device to treat sleep apnea through electrical stimulation of the nerves — a process called neurostimulation.

Recent IBD Leaderboard addition Snowflake is rapidly nearing an early entry at 178.80, as the software leader moves up the right side of a deep cup base that features a 205.76 buy point. SNOW stock declined 1% Thursday morning.

Backstory: The software firm offers a new way for enterprises and large organizations to access, arrange and analyze their data. To help customers maximize their investments in data analytics, Snowflake charges by time of usage. Earnings are due out March 1.

Dexcom, Wingstop Eye Latest Buy Points

Dexcom shares advanced 1.4% Wednesday, extending a win streak to four sessions and moving further up the right side of a cup base with a 125.65 buy point. Shares could also form a handle over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for a potential lower entry. The stock dipped 0.3% Thursday.

Backstory: On Feb. 9, Dexcom reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The beat comes as Dexcom’s newest continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, gains steam in the U.S. and Europe. These body-worn devices keep track of blood sugar in real time. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Dexcom’s new device, G7, last year.

Wingstop moved further past a 169.04 buy point in a cup with handle, rallying 2.2% Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday’s breakout move. WING stock was flat Thursday.

Backstory: The Dallas-based restaurant chain has more than 1,900 locations in the U.S. and international markets, according to Dow Jones Newswires. Its international locations include Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore and the U.K. The company added a net 40 stores in the prior quarter. Earnings are due out Feb. 22.

Stocks To Buy And Watch In Stock Market Rally

These are seven top stocks to buy and watch in today’s stock market, including two Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Base Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) 262.64 Flat base Visteon (VC) 152.20 Cup base Caterpillar (CAT) 239.95 Flat base Snowflake (SNOW) 205.76 Cup base JPMorgan (JPM) 138.76 Flat base Wingstop (WING) 169.04 Cup with handle

Source: IBD Data As Of Feb. 15, 2023

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock moved up another 2.4% Wednesday, adding to Tuesday’s lofty gains. two-day skid. Despite their strong rebound since Jan. 6, shares are still below the 200-day line, but that key level looms as a potential resistance area. Shares closed Wednesday around 44% off their 52-week high.

Shares looked to add to Wednesday’s gains, but fell 0.5% Thursday morning.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares rose 1.4% Wednesday, closing at their highest level since Oct. 28. Shares are around 14% off their 52-week high and are moving up the right side of a new base. Apple shares fell 0.3% Thursday.

Microsoft stock declined 1.05% Wednesday, ending a two-day advance. Shares are above their 200-day line and about 15% off their 52-week high after recent gains. MSFT stock was down 0.4% Thursday morning.

