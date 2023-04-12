Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Impending CPI Inflation Data; Fed Minutes Later

Dow Jones futures rose slightly Wednesday morning ahead of key inflation data, with the impending release of the Consumer Price Index. Later, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting are expected out in the afternoon.







X









The Labor Department’s March CPI inflation report is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wall Street expects the CPI to rise 0.3% for the month, with a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are expected to rise 0.4% on the month, with a one-year gain of 5.6%.

Meanwhile, first-quarter earnings season looms as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and PNC Financial (PNC) kick off bank earnings on Friday. Further, Delta Air Lines (DAL) will report Thursday and UnitedHealth (UNH) earnings are out Friday.

Stock Market Today

American Airlines (AAL) declined more than 2% after providing a first-quarter update for its earnings and sales. Electric-vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) moved down 0.4% in morning trade.

Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were mixed ahead of today’s stock market open.

Five Below (FIVE), IBD Leaderboard watchlist stock Floor & Decor (FND), ServiceNow (NOW) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) — as well as Dow Jones stocks Boeing (BA), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Visa (V) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch with the ongoing market strength.

Floor & Decor and Visa were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

IBD’s latest newsletter MarketDiem gives you actionable ideas for stocks, options and crypto right in your inbox

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, Dow Jones futures rose 0.2% vs. fair value, while S&P 500 futures added 0.1%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower in morning action.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) reversed 0.1% higher, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.2% early Wednesday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Wednesday traded at 3.45%. Last week, the 10-year yield hit at its lowest level since mid-September, but is bouncing this week.

U.S. oil prices paused after Tuesday’s gains, edging lower in early morning trade Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures held above $81 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly oil inventories are out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Stock Market Rally

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, while the S&P 500 inched lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 0.4%.

Tuesday’s Big Picture column commented, “Selling never got intense on the Nasdaq, which closed lower by 0.4%. Breadth watchers liked the fact that winners had a slight edge over losers. But higher volume on the Nasdaq gave the index its second distribution day.”

Now is an important time to read IBD’s The Big Picture column with the stock market in an uptrend.

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Boeing, Cisco Systems, Visa

Dow Jones leader Boeing is nearing a flat base’s 221.43 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. Shares fell 0.1% Wednesday, just 5% away from the latest entry.

Cisco Systems fell further below a flat base’s 51.84 buy point amid a 1.4% fall Tuesday. CSCO stock topped the entry on March 31. Shares rose 0.3% Wednesday morning.

Visa shares moved closer to a cup base’s 234.40 buy point, climbing 0.9% Tuesday. V stock tacked on a fraction early Wednesday.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Five Below, Floor & Decor, ServiceNow, Vertex

Five Below tacked on 0.2% Tuesday, adding to Monday’s breakout gains past a 212.66 buy point in a flat base. Shares are in the 5% buy area that goes up to 223.29. The stock lost 0.4% Wednesday morning.

Backstory: On March, 15, Philadelphia-based Five Below, which operates 1,292 teen- and tween-focused discount stores in 42 states, closed out 2022 with an earnings and revenue beat. For the fourth quarter, Five Below earnings popped 23% to $3.07 per share, ending a three-quarter string of year-over-year declines.

IBD Leaderboard watchlist stock Floor & Decor moved within striking distance of a cup-with-handle’s 99.47 buy point. Shares rose 0.3% early Wednesday.

Backstory: Floor & Decor operates 191 warehouse-format stores and six design studios across 36 states. It sells tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products. It also sells decorative accessories. Earnings are seen slipping 2% this year before rising to 27% in 2024 and 24% in 2025.

IBD SwingTrader pick ServiceNow continues to move up the right side of a cup base with a 494.72 buy point. A potential handle is one day away from forming, which will display a 482.43 buy point. NOW stock inched lower Wednesday morning.

Backstory: ServiceNow software tracks and manages services provided by information-technology departments. Also, its self-service tech portal enables workers to access administrative and workflow tools.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to trade just under a cup base’s 325.29 buy point. VRTX stock was unchanged Wednesday morning.

Backstory: Vertex Pharmaceuticals researches and develops medical treatments for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, muscular dystrophy, kidney disease and type 1 diabetes.

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Stocks To Buy And Watch In Stock Market Rally

These are four top stocks to watch in today’s stock market, including two Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Buy Point ServiceNow (NOW) 494.72 Cup base Nike (NKE) 131.41 Flat base Visa (V) 234.40 Cup base Cisco Systems (CSCO) 51.84 Flat base

Source: IBD Data As Of April 11, 2023

Join IBD experts as they analyze leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock rebounded 1.2% Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak. Last week, shares triggered the 7%-8% loss rule from a buy point at 200.76 in a cup with handle. And they fell sharply below their 50-day line, a support level. The stock closed Monday 49% off its 52-week high.

TSLA stock fell 0.4% Wednesday morning, still looking to add to Tuesday’s gains.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares fell 0.8% Tuesday, extending Monday’s losses. AAPL stock traded down a fraction early Wednesday.

Microsoft shares remains above a flat base’s 276.86 buy point, despite a 2.3% sell-off Tuesday. The 5% buy area goes from the buy point to 290.70. MSFT stock inched higher in morning action Wednesday after Wedbush upped its price target on the stock from 290 to 315, keeping an outperform rating.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place

How To Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks