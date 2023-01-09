Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings Season; Tesla Stock Continues To Rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday, looking to add to Friday’s powerful stock market gains. December-quarter earnings season kicks off this week, with highly anticipated results from Dow Jones members JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). And Tesla (TSLA) stock continued to bounce after hitting a new low Friday.







Global markets and oil prices received a boost after positive recovery comments from a People’s Bank of China official on Sunday. That helped send Tesla and a number of China-based stocks, as well as chip stocks including ASML Holding (ASML) and Nvidia (NVDA) to the top of the Nasdaq 100 in early trade.

Companies reporting earnings Monday morning include Acuity Brands (AYI) and Commercial Metals (CMC). Acuity Brands was up 1% after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. And Commercial Metals shares rose nearly 3% after strong results. Lastly, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) plunged 10% after it warned its fourth-quarter gross margin would come in lower than expected.

Other companies reporting later this week include Jefferies (JEF), KB Home (KBH), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Dow Jones stock Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) were both upgraded to overweight ratings at KeyBanc. Visa shares climbed 0.5%, while MA stock moved up 0.8%.

Electric-vehicle leader Tesla rallied around 5% Monday. Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were both squarely higher after today’s stock market open.

Cardinal Health (CAH), Deere (DE), Medpace (MEDP) and IBD Leaderboard stock Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) — as well as Dow Jones names Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX) and Walmart (WMT) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch with the market back in rally mode.

Neurocrine is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Caterpillar and Medpace were recent IBD Stock Of The Day companies. And Cardinal Health was featured in a recent Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

After Monday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.55%. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.9% in morning action.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.9% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) traded up 0.5% early Monday.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to 3.58% Monday morning, looking to rebound from last week’s sharp losses. Big losses Friday were sparked by the December jobs report.

Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded Monday morning following last week’s slide. West Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 2%, trading around $76 a barrel.

Stock Market Rally

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.1%, and the S&P 500 jumped 2.3%. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.6%.

Friday’s The Big Picture column commented, “The positive action in high volume has caused the IBD market outlook to switch to “market in confirmed uptrend.” Nevertheless, it is still an uncertain environment, and exposure should be increased in a measured fashion. Investors should stick to 20% to 40% exposure for now.”

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Caterpillar, Chevron, Walmart

Dow Jones member Caterpillar closed squarely in buy range above a flat base’s 239.95 buy point following Friday’s 3.6% advance, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. The buy zone goes up to 251.95. Bullishly, the stock’s relative strength line, a key technical indicator, is at new highs. Shares were up 0.1% Monday.

CAT stock shows a strong 98 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup. The Composite Rating is designed to help investors easily find top growth stocks.

Energy giant Chevron is trying to retake its 50-day line, as it continues to build a cup base that has a 189.78 buy point. CVX shares rose 0.6% Monday morning, climbing with oil prices.

Discount retailer Walmart bullishly reclaimed its 50-day line during Friday’s 2.45% jump. Shares are building a cup with handle that has a 154.74 buy point and are about 5% away from the latest entry. Walmart shares fell 0.5% Monday morning.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In The New Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Cardinal Health, Deere, Medpace, Neurocrine

Cardinal Health, a recent IBD Stock Of The Day, rallied 2.6% Friday, regaining its 50-day line. CAH stock was down 0.1% Monday.

Another recent IBD Stock Of The Day, Deere, is building a flat base with a 448.50 buy point. Shares are approaching their latest buy point after moving back above the 50-day line during Friday’s 2.8% rise. DE stock traded up 0.5% Monday morning.

Medpace continues to consolidate below its 50-day line. For now, the correct buy point stays at 235.82, but an earlier entry at 220.09 is also in play. MEDP stock was up 1.2% Friday.

IBD Leaderboard stock Neurocrine Biosciences is rebounding from support at its 50-day line. A new flat base shows a buy point at 129.39, with an early entry at 122.93. NBIX stock was down 0.1%.

Stocks To Buy And Watch In New Stock Market Rally

These are six top stocks to watch in today’s stock market, including three Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Base Cardinal Health (CAH) 81.67 Flat base Deere (DE) 448.50 Flat base Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) 129.39 Flat base Caterpillar (CAT) 239.95 Flat base Chevron (CVX) 189.78 Cup base Walmart (WMT) 154.74 Cup with handle

Source: IBD Data As Of Jan. 9, 2023

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock reversed from big losses Friday, ending the session up 2.5%. On Friday, shares hit a 52-week low at 101.81, closing about 71% off their 52-week high.

Shares looked to add to Friday’s gains, rising more than 5% Monday morning.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares rebounded 3.7% Friday. Last week, the stock hit a new 52-week low price of 124.17. The stock remains around 30% off its 52-week high. Shares rose 1.3% Monday morning.

Microsoft stock rallied 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The software giant is about 31% off its 52-week high and is still just off its 52-week low of 213.43, reached on Nov. 4. MSFT stock moved 1% higher early Monday.

