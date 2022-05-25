Dow Jones Futures Fall Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Nvidia Earnings Next

Dow Jones futures dropped Wednesday morning ahead of minutes from this month’s Federal Reserve meeting. Chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) will report its quarterly earnings results after the close.







X









Intuit (INTU), Nordstrom (JWN), Toll Brothers (TOL) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported late Tuesday, while Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is among the companies reporting Wednesday morning.

Intuit stock rose 2%. Nordstrom shares climbed 5%. TOL stock rallied 2%. Urban Outfitters stock was flat. DKS shares dived 14% in premarket trade on lowered guidance.

Electric-vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) traded down more than 1% Wednesday morning. Elsewhere, Dow Jones tech leaders Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) fell 1% and 0.4%, respectively, in today’s stock market.

Amid a new stock market correction, Dow Jones leaders Chevron (CVX) and Merck (MRK) — along with Livent (LTHM), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Eli Lilly (LLY), and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) — are among IBD’s top stocks to watch for Wednesday.

Eli Lilly is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Merck is on IBD SwingTrader. Livent and World Wrestling Entertainment were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices, Fed Minutes

Ahead of Wednesday’s open, Dow Jones futures moved down 0.4% vs. fair value, and S&P 500 futures lost 0.45%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.55% in morning trade.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 0.55%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.45%.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked down to 2.73% Wednesday morning after closing Tuesday at 2.76%. On Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit its lowest level since mid-April. Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices climbed more than 1%, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading above $111 a barrel.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May 3-4 meeting on interest rates are due out at 2 p.m. ET. They are expected to provide more insight into the outlooks of policymakers on the economy and inflation.

Stock Market Correction

The major stock indexes posted sharply mixed action Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved slightly higher.

Tuesday’s The Big Picture column commented, “While the Nasdaq composite slumped nearly 2.4% on Tuesday, it finished in the upper half of the day’s range. That’s cold comfort, however, considering how the tech-laden index so quickly gave back all of Monday’s 1.6% rebound.”

If you’re new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one key to the investment guidelines. IBD offers a broad range of growth stock lists, such as Leaderboard and SwingTrader.

Investors also can create watchlists, find companies nearing a buy point, or develop custom screens at IBD MarketSmith.

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Watch: Chevron, Merck

Dow Jones leader and energy giant Chevron is trading just shy of a flat base’s 174.86 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares continued their rebound from their 50-day line Tuesday, rising 0.5%. CVX shares traded up a fraction Wednesday.

CVX stock boasts a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per IBD Stock Checkup. Investors can use the IBD Composite Rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

Merck, a Dow Jones and IBD SwingTrader stock, is now extended past a cup-with-handle’s 89.58 buy point, as shares gained 0.9% Tuesday. The 5% buy area went up to 94.06. MRK shares were slightly lower Wednesday morning.

The stock’s relative strength line hit more new highs Tuesday, a strong indicator of stock market outperformance during the current stock market correction.

Four Top Growth Stocks To Watch In The Current Stock Market Correction

Stocks To Watch: Livent, Exxon, Eli Lilly, WWE

Lithium producer and Tesla supplier Livent is just below an early buy point at 29.68, falling 0.6% Tuesday. Meanwhile, Livent stock continues to rally up the right side of a cup base that has a conventional entry at 33.14. Keep an eye out for a potential handle to offer a more risk-optimal entry. LTHM shares were flat Wednesday morning.

Energy giant Exxon Mobil is at the top of a buy range above a cup-with-handle’s 89.90 buy point, rising 0.5% Tuesday. The 5% buy area goes up to 94.40. XOM shares rose a fraction Wednesday.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly rose 1.1% Tuesday. Shares of the IBD Leaderboard stock are finding support around their 50-day moving average line and are approaching a flat base’s 314.10 buy point. An early buy trigger at 309.54 is also in play. Eli Lilly shares were flat Wednesday.

World Wrestling Entertainment is one of the top stocks to watch after it closed Tuesday within striking distance of a flat base’s 63.81 buy point. WWE shares inched lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day win streak. The stock was unchanged Wednesday morning.

Join IBD experts as they analyze leading stocks in the current stock market correction on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock skidded 6.9% Tuesday, hitting their lowest level since July 8, 2021. Shares dropped more than 1% Wednesday morning, threatening to extend Tuesday’s losses. The stock is sharply below its 50- and 200-day moving averages.

Tesla stock traded as high as 1,243.49 on Nov. 4, but has been nearly cut in half from that all-time high. Shares are about 49% off that record high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares slid 1.9% Tuesday. The stock remains far below its long-term 200-day line. AAPL stock moved down 1% Wednesday.

Software leader Microsoft lost just 0.4% Tuesday, but remains sharply below its 50- and 200-day lines. The stock closed more than 25% off its 52-week high. MSFT shares lost 0.4% Wednesday.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place

How To Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks