Dow Jones Futures Drop On Strong Retail Sales; Tesla Races Higher On Buy Rating

Dow Jones futures pared losses Wednesday morning after much stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. Tesla (TSLA) stock rallied more than 2% after Barclays started coverage with an overweight rating and a 275 price target.







The Commerce Department’s January retail sales jumped 3% on the month, higher than estimates that called for a 1.7% rise following December’s 1.1% fall. Ex-autos, retail sales rose 2.3% for the month vs. a 0.7% estimate. And Ex-autos and gas, retail sales gained 2.6% month over month vs. a 0.6% estimate.

Elsewhere on the economic front, the New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing index came in better than expected, though still in contraction territory at -5.8 vs. an expected -18.5 reading, up from January’s fall to -32.9. Lastly, the February housing market index is due at 10 a.m. from the National Association of Home Builders, expected to show homebuilder sentiment rising from 35 to 37 in February.

Airbnb (ABNB), Devon Energy (DVN) and Tripadvisor (TRIP) reported earnings results after Tuesday’s close.

ABNB stock surged around 10%, while Devon shares dived more than 6%. TRIP stock soared nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, Analog Devices (ADI), Biogen (BIIB), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Roblox (RBLX) and Trade Desk (TTD) reported Wednesday morning.

Analog shares jumped more than 3% after a solid fiscal first-quarter sales and earnings beat. Biogen climbed nearly 2%. Kraft shares lost 1.5%, as Trade Desk jumped 11%. Roblox spiked more than 16% shortly after its report.

Stock Market Today

Electric-vehicle leader Tesla traded up 2.3% Wednesday morning, while Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were modestly lower ahead of today’s stock market open.

Dexcom (DXCM), IBD Leaderboard stock Snowflake (SNOW), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and Wingstop (WING) — as well as Dow Jones stocks Caterpillar (CAT), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Salesforce (CRM) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch, amid the recent pullback in the market rally.

Snowflake is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Inspire and Dexcom were recent IBD Stock Of The Day subjects. Salesforce was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.3% vs. fair value, while S&P 500 futures moved down 0.35%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.35% in morning action.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) traded down 0.35% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.3% early Wednesday.

The 10-year U.S. treasury yield rose to 3.76% Tuesday, rebounding from Monday’s losses. The 10-year yield rose to 3.78% Wednesday morning after the retail sales numbers.

Oil prices threatened to extend a losing streak to three sessions, falling modestly Wednesday morning. West Texas Intermediate futures traded below $79 a barrel ahead of the Energy Information Agency’s weekly release of petroleum inventories.

Stock Market Rally

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%, and the S&P 500 inched lower. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.6% after reversing from sharp morning losses.

Tuesday’s The Big Picture column commented, “The prospect of more interest rates hikes — and rates staying higher for longer — rattled the stock market for a while Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the latest report on inflation. But the market uptrend showed strength once again as major stock indexes pared early losses or reversed higher, and closed near session highs.”

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Salesforce

Top Dow Jones stock Caterpillar is still in buy range above a 239.85 flat-base entry, as it tries to find support around its 50-day moving average, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares fell 1.5% Tuesday, closing right at the 50-day line. CAT stock dipped 0.3% Wednesday morning.

Banking giant JPMorgan is still in the 5% buy range above a 138.76 flat-base buy point after a third straight gain Tuesday. The 5% buy zone tops out at 145.70. JPM shares inched lower early Wednesday. JPM stock shows a solid 95 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup. The Composite Rating is designed to help investors easily find top growth stocks.

Salesforce, featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column, is building a cup with handle that has a 178.94 buy point. Shares lost 0.65% Tuesday. CRM stock was down a fraction early Wednesday.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In The Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Inspire, Snowflake

Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Inspire Medical Systems closed squarely in the 5% buy area past a flat base’s 262.64 buy point amid Tuesday’s 0.3% drop, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. The buy zone tops out at 275.77. INSP stock shows a modest 84 IBD Composite Rating. INSP stock dipped 0.3% Wednesday.

Backstory: The company sells an implantable device to treat sleep apnea through electrical stimulation of the nerves — a process called neurostimulation.

Recent IBD Leaderboard addition Snowflake is approaching an early entry at 178.80, as the software leader moves up the right side of a deep cup base that features a 205.76 buy point. SNOW stock shed 0.4% Wednesday morning.

Backstory: The software firm offers a new way for enterprises and large organizations to access, arrange and analyze their data. To help customers maximize their investments in data analytics, Snowflake charges by time of usage. Earnings are due out March 1.

Dexcom, Wingstop Eye Latest Buy Points

Dexcom shares rose 0.3% Tuesday, extending a win streak to three sessions and moving further up the right side of a cup base with a 125.65 buy point. Shares could also form a handle over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for a potential lower entry. The stock was down 0.7% Wednesday.

Backstory: On Feb. 9, Dexcom reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The beat comes as Dexcom’s newest continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, gains steam in the U.S. and Europe. These body-worn devices keep track of blood sugar in real time. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Dexcom’s new device, G7, last year.

Wingstop is breaking out past a 169.04 buy point in a cup with handle, rallying 4.6% Tuesday. WING stock added 0.5% Wednesday.

Backstory: The Dallas-based restaurant chain has more than 1,900 locations in the U.S. and international markets, according to Dow Jones Newswires. Its international locations include Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore and the U.K. The company added a net 40 stores in the prior quarter. Earnings are due out Feb. 22.

Stocks To Buy And Watch In Stock Market Rally

These are seven top stocks to buy and watch in today’s stock market, including two Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Base Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) 262.64 Flat base Visteon (VC) 152.20 Cup base Caterpillar (CAT) 239.95 Flat base Snowflake (SNOW) 205.76 Cup base JPMorgan (JPM) 138.76 Flat base Wingstop (WING) 169.04 Cup with handle

Source: IBD Data As Of Feb. 15, 2023

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock raced 7.5% higher Tuesday, snapping a two-day skid. Despite their strong rebound since Jan. 6, shares are still below the 200-day line. Shares closed Tuesday around 46% off their 52-week high.

Shares looked to add to Tuesday’s gains, rising 1.9% Wednesday morning after Barclays initiated coverage on the EV giant with an outperform rating and a 275 price target.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares fell 04% Tuesday, ending a two-day win streak. Shares are around 15% off their 52-week high and are moving up the right side of a new base. Apple shares fell 0.4% Wednesday.

Microsoft stock moved up 0.3% Tuesday, adding to Monday’s jump. Shares are above their 200-day line and about 14% off their 52-week high after recent gains. MSFT stock was down 0.4% Wednesday morning.

