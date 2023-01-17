Dow Jones Futures Drop Ahead Of Inflation Data; Goldman Sachs Falls On Earnings Miss

Dow Jones futures dropped Tuesday morning after weak New York regional manufacturing data, and ahead of another round of key inflation numbers due out Wednesday. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter earnings season continues Tuesday, with results from Dow Jones stock Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS).







The New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January showed another big contraction, with a -32.9 reading, much lower than the -8.1 estimate vs. an 11.2% decline for December.

On Wednesday morning, the Producer Price Index inflation gauge is due from the Labor Department. Wholesale inflation is expected to fall 0.1% in December, with a 6.8% year-over-year increase, per Econoday estimates. Retail sales data is also due out early Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs declined nearly 3% after missing earnings estimates, while Morgan Stanley rose 2% in premarket trade after an earnings beat.

Other results this week include Alcoa (AA) and Charles Schwab (SCHW). Further, Netflix (NFLX) will kick off tech earnings after the close Thursday.

Stock Market Today Dow Jones drug giant Pfizer (PFE) declined 1.5% Tuesday morning after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from overweight to equal weight.

Electric-vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA) traded up 2% Tuesday, after new EV registrations data from China implied a healthy jump in weekly Tesla sales. Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) both lost a fraction ahead of today’s stock market open.

Deere (DE), IBD Leaderboard stock Fluor (FLR), Insulet (PODD) and recent IBD Stock Of The Day Medpace (MEDP) — as well as Dow Jones names Amgen (AMGN), Chevron (CVX) and Walmart (WMT) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch with the market testing the strength of a new rally.

Fluor and Medpace are IBD Leaderboard stocks.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Before Tuesday’s opening bell, Dow Jones futures fell 0.4% vs. fair value. S&P 500 futures lost 0.3%. And tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.35% in morning action.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 0.3% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) traded down 0.2% early Tuesday.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.57% Tuesday morning, adding to Friday’s gains and looking to rebound after last week’s sharp losses.

Oil prices rose again Tuesday, lifting West Texas Intermediate futures above $80 a barrel. The 0.7% gain put WTI smack up against the top of its recent trading range, and back above its 50-day moving average — above which it has not settled since mid-November.

Stock Market Rally

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite moved up 0.7%, extending a win streak to six sessions.

Friday’s The Big Picture column commented, “The stock market shrugged off economic warnings from bankers to reverse higher Friday. Indexes closed the week with solid gains, but it’s time to watch for a pullback.”

Now is an important time to read IBD’s The Big Picture column amid the ongoing stock market rally.

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Amgen, Chevron, Walmart

Drug giant Amgen is shaping a flat base that has a 296.77 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. First, Amgen shares must retake their 50-day line, which is a key resistance level to watch. AGMN shares were unchanged early Tuesday.

Energy giant Chevron is trying to break above stout resistance at its 50-day line, as it continues to build a flat base that has a 189.78 buy point. Chevron’s fourth-quarter earnings are due Jan 27. CVX shares rose fractionally Tuesday morning, along with the rising oil prices.

CVX stock shows a solid 91 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup. The Composite Rating is designed to help investors easily find top growth stocks.

Discount retailer Walmart also is seeing resistance at its 50-day line amid Friday’s 0.3% gain. Shares are building a cup-with-handle base that has a 154.74 buy point and are about 5% away from the latest entry. Walmart shares inched lower Tuesday morning.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In The Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Deere, Fluor, Insulet, Medpace

Deere continues to trace a flat base with a 448.50 buy point. Shares have their eye on the buy point as they rebound from a test of 50-day support and are just 2% away from the entry. Deere shares were unchanged Tuesday morning.

IBD Leaderboard watch list stock Fluor is trying to break out past a flat base’s 36.16 buy point, as shares rallied 3% Friday. Shares are in the 5% buy area that tops out at 37.97. FLR stock was flat early Tuesday.

Recent IBD Stock Of The Day, Insulet, is nearing a double-bottom’s 316.54 buy point. PODD stock was unchanged Tuesday.

Medpace rallied 1.2% Friday, nearing a consolidation’s 235.82 buy point. Last week, shares moved above an early entry at 220.09. The company’s earnings results are expected on Feb. 13. Medpace shares were inactive Tuesday.

Stocks To Buy And Watch In Stock Market Rally

These are seven top stocks to buy and watch in today’s stock market, including three Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Base Deere (DE) 448.50 Flat base Fluor (FLR) 36.16 Flat base Insulet (PODD) 316.54 Double bottom Medpace (MEDP) 235.82 Consolidation Amgen (AMGN) 296.77 Flat base Chevron (CVX) 189.78 Cup base Walmart (WMT) 154.74 Cup with handle

Source: IBD Data As Of Jan. 17, 2023

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock declined 0.9% Friday, ending a two-day win streak. Despite a recent rebound, shares remain sharply below their 50- and 200-day lines. In early January, shares hit a 52-week low at 101.81. Tesla stock closed Friday about 68% off its 52-week high. Tesla earnings are due out Jan. 25.

Shares of the EV giant looked to add to last week’s solid gains, trading up 2% Tuesday morning.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares climbed 1% Friday, closing at their highest level since Dec 21. The stock remains around 25% off its 52-week high. Apple will report its quarterly earnings on Feb. 2. AAPL stock traded down 0.1% Tuesday.

Microsoft stock rose another 0.3% Friday, extending a win streak to six trading days. The software giant is about 25% off its 52-week high. MSFT earnings are due out Jan. 24. Shares dropped 1.4% early Tuesday, falling after a downgrade to sell by Guggenheim.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

