Dow Jones Futures Drop Ahead Of Economic Data; Tesla Skids On Plans To Cut Production

Dow Jones futures dropped Monday morning ahead of a slug of November economic data, including the PMI composite, the ISM services index and factory orders. China stocks resumed their rebound on a shift in domestic Covid policy. Tesla stock briefly skidded more than 5% after Bloomberg reported that Tesla plans to cut production at its Shanghai plant.







X









Economic Data, Upcoming Earnings Reports

The Markit/S&P Global U.S. services Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) is expected to remain in a contraction for November, with a 46.3 reading for the month, up slightly from the initial mid-month estimate. The services PMI from the Institute for Supply Management is expected show continued expansion, but slow from 54.4 in October to a 53.5 in November. The Markit PMI is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the ISM reading is out at 10 a.m. Lastly, factory orders data from the Commerce Department — also due out at 10 a.m., are seen rising to a 0.7% gain in October, up from September’s 0.4% rise.

Companies that report earnings this week include Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO), AutoZone (AZO), Broadcom (AVGO), Ciena (CIEN), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) and Toll Brothers (TOL).

Chinese stocks Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) jumped 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively, as markets in China rallied after local authorities in the country continued to ease Covid-19 control measures.

Electric-vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) traded down around 3% Monday morning after skidding as much as 5% early. Dow Jones tech leaders Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were modestly lower after today’s stock market open.

Celsius (CELH), Chubb (CB), IBD Leaderboard stock Dexcom (DXCM) and Lattice Semiconductors (LSCC) — as well as Dow Jones names Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and Chevron (CVX) — are among the top stocks to buy and watch.

Dexcom is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Boeing is an IBD SwingTrader stock and was one of the four leaders featured in last week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column. Celsius was a recent IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick and a New America stock. Caterpillar was Thursday’s Stock Of The Day.

IBD’s latest newsletter MarketDiem gives you actionable ideas for stocks, options and crypto right in your inbox.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Ahead of Monday’s opening bell, the Dow Jones futures lost 0.7% vs. fair value, while the S&P 500 futures dropped 0.75%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures moved down 0.7% vs. fair value in morning action.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost 0.7% early Monday, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined 0.75%.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to 3.52% Monday morning, on pace to snap a three-day losing streak. Last week, the 10-year Treasury yield tumbled to 3.5%, its lowest level since mid-September. Investors place a 78% likelihood, up from 75% one week ago, of a 50-basis-point rate hike at this month’s Federal Reserve meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices added more than 3%, after posting their first weekly advance in a month. West Texas Intermediate futures traded just below $82 a barrel after the European Union sanctions on Russian crude oil went into full effect. Oil prices also received a boost from loosening China Covid restrictions, a move that could potentially increase demand.

Stock Market Rally

On Friday, the stock market posted mixed action, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 edged lower.

Friday’s The Big Picture commented, “The S&P 500 ended Friday down just 0.1%, well off lows for the day. It turned in a solid weekly gain of 1.1%, holding above the 200-day moving average, after retaking the key level earlier in the week. Overall price action was encouraging, suggesting additional upside into year’s end.”

Now is an important time to read IBD’s The Big Picture column amid the ongoing stock market volatility.

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Boeing, Caterpillar, Chevron

Aerospace giant Boeing jumped 4% Friday, ending just out of buy range beyond a cup base’s 173.95 buy point. The 5% buy area went up to 182.65. Boeing shares fell 0.6% Monday.

Dow Jones member Caterpillar ended just shy of its cup base’s 238 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition, in the wake of Friday’s 0.2% gain. CAT stock dropped 0.6% Monday.

CAT stock boasts a solid 94 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup.

Energy giant Chevron slipped 0.8% Friday, ending a touch below a 182.50 buy point in a consolidation base. CVX shares rose 0.6% Monday morning, as oil prices rose.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Watch In The Current Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Celsius, Chubb, Dexcom, Lattice

Energy-drink maker Celsius rallied for a third straight day, climbing 3.7% Friday and breaking out past a cup base’s 118.29 buy point. Shares ended just below the entry. The stock was down a fraction Monday.

Chubb moved further above a cup-with-handle’s 216.10 buy point Friday after the session’s 0.4% rise. The 5% buy area tops out at 226.91. The insurance giant traded unchanged Monday morning.

IBD Leaderboard stock Dexcom is approaching an alternate entry at 123.46 amid a three-day win streak. Shares are about 5% away from their latest buy point. Dexcom stock inched lower early Monday.

Lattice Semiconductors remains in buy range past a 70.25 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Lattice stock lost 0.4% Monday.

Join IBD experts as they analyze leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock rose 0.1% Friday, rising for a third straight sessions. Despite the recent gains, shares remain more than 50% off their 52-week high. Meanwhile, the stock is approaching its 50-day line, which is a key resistance level to watch.

Shares declined 5% Monday morning after Bloomberg reported that Tesla plans to cut production at its Shanghai plant by about 20% in December due to slowing demand in China. Meanwhile, the China Passenger Car Association reported that Tesla’s China deliveries hit a record in November, at 100,291.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares pared losses to 0.3% Friday, but still ended a two-day win streak. Shares are holding just above their recently captured 50-day line. The stock is around 20% off its 52-week high. Apple stock traded down 0.1% Monday.

Microsoft inched up 0.1% Friday, at their its highest level since Sept. 13. The software giant remains about 26% off its 52-week high. Microsoft shares fell 0.6% Monday morning.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find The Best Long-Term Investments With IBD Long-Term Leaders

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place

How To Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks