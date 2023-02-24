Dow Jones Futures Dive 325 Points On Hot Inflation Report

Dow Jones futures extended losses, falling more than 325 points Friday morning after a hotter-than-expected inflation report, with the early release of the personal consumption expenditures price index. Square-parent Block (SQ) jumped 7%, even after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that missed estimates while revenue and gross profit edged past Wall Street targets.







The Commerce Department’s PCE price index rose 0.6% in January, with an annual rate of 5.4%, hotter than estimates that called for a 0.4% monthly rise and 4.9% annual rate. The core PCE price index rose 0.6% on the month, with a 4.7% annual rate, higher than Wall Street’s estimates for a 0.4% monthly rise and 4.3% annual increase. Personal income rose less than expected, at 0.6% vs. the 1% estimate. Consumption expenditures were up 1.8% in January, above estimates at 1.2%.

Meanwhile, new home sales and consumer sentiment data wrap up the economic data at 10 a.m.

Among other companies reporting earnings, Autodesk (ADSK), Booking (BKNG), Carvana (CVNA), EOG Resources (EOG) and MercadoLibre (MELI) were on the move.

Autodesk beat Wall Street’s targets for its fiscal fourth quarter but disappointed with its earnings outlook for the current quarter and full year ahead. ADSK stock fell more than 4% in early morning action.

Booking declined less than 1% in premarket trade, while Carvana narrowed a 6% slip to less than 2%. EOG Resources dropped 4%. And IBD Leaderboard stock MercadoLibre popped 5.6% on better-than-expected Q4 results.

Stock Market Today

Electric-vehicle leader Tesla fell 2% Friday morning. Dow Jones tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) shifted lower ahead of the stock market open.

IBD Leaderboard stock Airbnb (ABNB), Deere (DE), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and Wingstop (WING) — as well as Dow Jones stocks Cisco Systems (CSCO) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) — are among the top stocks to watch, with the recent stock market weakness.

Airbnb is an IBD Leaderboard stock. Inspire and Deere were recent IBD Stock Of The Day picks. Cisco Systems and Wingstop were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Ahead of Friday’s market open, Dow Jones futures fell 1% vs. fair value, while S&P 500 futures moved down 1.1%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.35% in morning action.

Among U.S. exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) traded down 1.3% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dropped 1.1% early Friday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked lower to 3.87% Thursday, falling for a second session. Then, the 10-year yield ticked higher to 3.93% Friday morning — on track for a fifth-straight weekly advance — after the inflation report.

Oil prices looked to sustain Thursday’s rebound, with West Texas Intermediate futures up almost 1% Friday morning. WTI traded around $76 a barrel.

Stock Market Rally Struggles

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crept 0.3% higher, and the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq led the way, advancing 0.7%.

Thursday’s Big Picture column commented, “If more and more breakouts start to fade and your portfolio’s progress wanes, then you should be proactive and reduce your exposure even further to match the market action. Keep a close eye out for sell signals, like breaks of the 50-day line and 7%-8% sell signals, to avoid bigger losses.”

Five Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Cisco, JPMorgan

Banking giant JPMorgan reclaimed its 138.76 flat-base buy point during Thursday’s 0.8% gain Thursday, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares are also rebounding from their key 50-day line. JPM shares traded down 0.5% early Friday.

JPM stock shows a solid 94 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, per the IBD Stock Checkup. The Composite Rating is designed to help investors easily find top growth stocks.

Featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column, Cisco Systems is trying to break out past a flat base with a 50.81 buy point. But the breakout continued to sputter Thursday, with shares down another 0.2%. Cisco stock lost 0.1% early Friday.

4 Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch In The Stock Market Rally

Top Stocks To Buy And Watch: Airbnb, Inspire

IBD Leaderboard stock Airbnb soared last week, surging past a 121.50 buy point out of a cup with handle. After four straight losses, the stock is falling back into the 5% buy range that goes up to 127.58. But investors should wait for support before considering a purchase of shares. Meanwhile, the breakaway gap placed an alternative entry at 135. ABNB stock fell 1.2% Friday morning.

Backstory: The firm operates an online marketplace for lodging. Its primary offerings are homestays for vacation rentals. While tourism was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, it continues to roar back following strict lockdowns.

Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Inspire Medical Systems snapped a four-day losing streak Thursday, rising 0.5%. The medical leader continues to above its flat base’s 262.64 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. The buy zone tops out at 275.77. INSP stock shows a modest 86 IBD Composite Rating. INSP stock was inactive early Friday.

Backstory: The company sells an implantable device to treat sleep apnea through electrical stimulation of the nerves — a process called neurostimulation.

Deere, Wingstop Eye Latest Buy Points

Deere shares declined 0.3% Thursday, still testing support around their 50-day line. Shares are just 5% away from a 448.50 buy point in a flat base. DE stock moved down a fraction Friday morning.

Backstory: An industrial bellwether, Deere has shrugged off recession and inflation fears to deliver solid profits. In the last year, higher commodity prices let farmers buy both new and upgraded machines. In the fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 29, the tractor maker posted a 124% jump in per-share earnings on a 32.2% total revenue surge, both topping estimates. Earnings growth accelerated for a second straight quarter.

Wingstop is back in the 5% chase zone past a 169.04 cup-with-handle entry that tops out at 177.49 after Thursday’s 2.7% drop. WING stock moved down 1.8% early Friday.

Backstory: The Dallas-based restaurant chain has more than 1,900 locations in the U.S. and international markets, according to Dow Jones Newswires. Its international locations include Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore and the U.K. Wingstop added 61 new locations in the fourth quarter, bringing Wingstop’s total footprint to 1,959 restaurants worldwide.

Stocks To Buy And Watch In Stock Market Rally

These are six top stocks to buy and watch in today’s stock market, including two Dow Jones leaders.

Company Name Symbol Correct Buy Point Type Of Buy Point Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) 262.64 Flat base Visteon (VC) 152.20 Cup base Cisco Systems (CSCO) 50.81 Flat base Airbnb (ABNB) 135.00 Breakaway Gap JPMorgan (JPM) 138.76 Flat base Wingstop (WING) 169.04 Cup with handle

Source: IBD Data As Of Feb. 24, 2023

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock rose 0.6% Thursday, climbing for a second day. Despite their strong rebound since Jan. 6, shares are still below the 200-day line and that key level looms as a potential resistance area. Shares closed Thursday around 48% off their 52-week high.

Shares threatened to give up Thursday’s gains, falling 1.6% Friday morning.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares rose 0.3% Thursday, still trying to find decisive support at their 200-day line. Shares are around 17% off their 52-week high. Apple stock fell 0.9% Friday.

Microsoft shares ended a five-day losing streak, rising 1.3% Thursday. Shares regained their 200-day line, but are still about 20% off their 52-week high after recent losses. MSFT stock was down 0.8% Friday morning.

