Dow Jones Futures: Apple Holds, Amazon Joins Megacap Meltdown; What To Do Now

Dow Jones futures tilted lower overnight, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures declined modestly as Amazon stock became the latest megacap earnings meltdown. Apple (AAPL) was little changed despite cautious comments amid another big night of corporate releases.







The stock market rally had a mixed session, with the Dow Jones rising on earnings reports and the Nasdaq sinking on Meta Platforms (META) results and guidance. But the key indexes all closed at or near session lows. That came despite Treasury yields falling below key levels after third-quarter GDP showed U.S. economic growth topping views while inflation cooled significantly.

In addition to Apple and Amazon.com (AMZN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), First Solar (FSLR), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), DexCom (DXCM) and T-Mobile (TMUS) also reported Thursday night.

Apple stock was up-and-down overnight. The iPhone giant slightly beat earnings and sales forecasts, but signaled slower growth ahead.

Amazon stock plunged on weak cloud revenue and terrible Q4 guidance. Vertex stock climbed solidly overnight on strong Q3 results. FSLR stock skidded on weak Q3 results. Texas Roadhouse stock was down in late trading despite beating views. T-Mobile stock rose on mixed Q3 results. DexCom stock popped on strong earnings.

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are due early Friday. CVX stock closed just below a buy point and XOM stock is in a buy zone. But both have run up considerably over the past few weeks.

TXRH stock is on IBD Leaderboard, with DXCM stock an earnings options play for Leaderboard. Vertex and XOM stock are on the IBD Big Cap 20.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones futures edged lower vs. fair value, with AAPL stock a blue-chip giant. S&P 500 futures slumped 0.6%. Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.9%, already well off Thursday evening lows.

Remember that overnight action in Dow futures and elsewhere doesn’t necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

Stock Market Rally

The stock market rally had a mixed session, closing near session lows with the major indexes diverging on earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% in Thursday’s stock market trading. The S&P 500 index sank 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.6%. The small-cap Russell 2000 edged up 0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 3.94%, dropping below the key 4% level.

GDP rose at a 2.6% annual rate in Q3, returning to growth after two quarters of slim declines. That was slightly above estimates. However, inflation measures showed a faster-than-expected deceleration. Also, the European Central Bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, as expected, but three members favored a half-point move. The post-meeting statement also was slightly less hawkish.

Markets still expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight meeting next week, though it’s no longer a lock. They see a strong chance that the Fed will hike rates by just 50 basis points.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.3% to $89.05 a barrel.

ETFs

Among the best ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) fell 0.4%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) rose 0.6%. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) climbed 0.6%. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) declined 1.25%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) dipped 0.3%. U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) ascended 1.3%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 0.4%, with XOM stock and Chevron both massive components. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fell 0.5%.

Reflecting more-speculative story stocks, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) lost a fraction and ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) slid 1.7%.

Five Best Chinese Stocks To Watch Now

Earnings Reports

Apple earnings edged past fiscal Q4 views while revenue modestly beat. Both iPhone and services revenue slightly missed targets. On the earnings call, management said it expected growth to decelerate in the holiday Q1 vs. Q4. Apple singled out the strong dollar as major headwind.

AAPL stock was little changed, swinging between small gains and losses. Apple stock fell just over 3% to 144.80 on Thursday, falling below its 21-day line after hitting resistance at its 50-day line earlier in the week.

Apple earnings could have an impact on iPhone chipmakers and other suppliers.

Amazon earnings slightly beat views while revenue fell short, in part due to weakness at the high-margin Amazon Web Services. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant warned on Q4 sales. Cloud-software plays, already rocked by disappointing cloud-computing growth by Microsoft (MSFT), slumped again on Amazon.

AMZN stock crashed more than 10% in extended trade, signaling the worst levels in over two years. Shares sank 4.1% to 110.96 on Thursday after falling back below their 21-day line on Wednesday. Microsoft cloud-computing weakness and online ad woes for Meta and Google weighed on Amazon stock this week.

Vertex earnings and revenue topped Q3 consensus. The biotech giant also raised full-year sales targets.

VRTX stock rose solidly overnight. That’s after Vertex stock tumbled 7.5% in Thursday’s session to 287.89, knifing below the 306.05 flat-base buy point and closing below its 50-day line.

First Solar reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue fell short.

FSLR stock fell solidly in extended action, signaling a move below the 50-day line. Shares edged down 0.2% to 131.18 on Thursday, holding above its 50-day line after regaining that key level Wednesday on Enphase Energy (ENPH) earnings. First Solar stock is consolidating, but needs more time to forge a proper base.

T-Mobile earnings topped while revenue fell short. The wireless giant added more mobile and broadband customers than expected. TMUS stock rose modestly in overnight trade. Shares dipped 0.15% to 140.63 on Thursday. T-Mobile stock is hitting resistance at a 142.79 buy point in a double-bottom base.

Texas Roadhouse earnings topped views modestly. TXRH stock fell slightly in extended trade. Shares rose 1.5% to 98.75, climbing in a buy zone above a flat base, according to MarketSmith analysis.

DexCom earnings and sales also exceeded consensus. DXCM stock rose sharply after hours, signaling a move into a buy zone. Shares dipped 1.3% to a 101.25 close. DexCom stock had formed a shelf with a 105.43 buy point, formed just above the 200-day line and a bottoming base.

Market Rally Analysis

The stock market rally diverged on Thursday, making it hard to discern clear patterns. Strong earnings lifted the Dow Jones, while the Nasdaq sank as Meta Platforms plunged and other megacap techs retreated. The S&P 500 also lost ground.

The Dow Jones, though rising, closed near lows for a second straight session. The S&P 500 is hitting resistance at its 50-day line, though it’s still above its 10-week. The Nasdaq has fallen back from around its 50-day/10-week lines and undercut its 21-day line.

Advancers led decliners on the NYSE, but trailed on the Nasdaq.

The 10-year Treasury yield tumbled again Thursday. Falling yields are a positive for stocks, though that relationship doesn’t hold every day.

VRTX stock and some select other medicals retreated sharply Thursday on no clear news, adding to earnings-fueled volatility. Several other health care names showed solid action, however.

Energy stocks are still doing well, reflecting rising prices. Defensive-minded discounters and auto-parts retailers are looking strong, along with several restaurant stocks.

What To Do Now

The stock market rally is showing volatile action around key levels, mostly but not entirely on earnings. It’s a tricky environment for trading.

Investors can choose to slightly add exposure here, but may want to wait until the indexes calm down and clear key levels.

The market isn’t giving a reason to reduce exposure overall, but if stocks erase gains, don’t let slim losses turn into large ones.

