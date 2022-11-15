Dow Jones Falls Amid Attack On Poland; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Donald Trump SPAC Falls

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell amid reports that rockets hit inside Poland. New Warren Buffett holding Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was surging while the Donald Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) took a dive ahead of the expected announcement of another presidential bid.







X









Strong Walmart (WMT) earnings helped boost retail stocks. Meanwhile, some notable stocks tested buy points, including MercadoLibre (MELI), Tenaris (TS) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR).

Volume was up on both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange compared to the same time Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 8 basis points to 3.79%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped nearly 2% to trade at about $88 per barrel.

Markets were boosted early on encouraging producer price index data. Producer prices were up 8% in October, below September’s reading of 8.5% and also below the consensus estimate of 8.3%. Core prices rose 6.7%, below September’s reading of 7.2% and below the consensus of 7.2%.

But the market was shaken off highs after a report of a rocket attack in Poland. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that rockets had crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. It was not known where the rockets originated. Polish officials have not confirmed a report the missiles were Russian.

Nasdaq Off Highs As Small Caps Pop

The Nasdaq was off highs for the day, but remained up more than 1%. The S&P 500 rose nearly 1%.

The S&P 500 sectors were mostly positive, with technology and communication services having the best gains. Health and materials were the worst laggards.

Small caps were shining, with the Russell 2000 up 1.6%.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY), a bellwether for growth stocks, also looked strong as it rose more than 1%.

Dow Jones Today: Apple Stock, Salesforce Shine

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off highs but managed to rally out of the red. While slightly positive, it was basically flat.

Outside of Walmart, Apple (AAPL) was among the best Dow performers. Its gain of more than 1% saw it move closer to its 200-day moving average. But Salesforce (CRM) was having an even better session as it popped more than 3%.

Walmart stock was shining following its earnings report early Tuesday. The company reported a 3% EPS increase to $1.50 per share while revenue grew 8.7%, to $152.8 billion.

Analysts had expected Walmart to report $1.32 Q3 EPS on $147.67 billion in revenue. Comparable store sales rose 8.2% overall, while the e-commerce segment expanded 16%.

Walmart stock moved higher within a consolidation pattern, gaining nearly 8%. The buy point for the Dow Jones stock here is 160.87, MarketSmith analysis shows.

Other retail stocks were also given a boost. Target (TGT) popped almost 4%, BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) advanced about 3% while Costco Wholesale (COST) rose almost 4%.

New Warren Buffett Stock Rockets

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor soared Tuesday on news that Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) snapped up shares in the company.

The firm bought about 60 million shares worth more than $4.1 billion, according to the company’s latest 13F filing.

TSM stock was up nearly 11%. It has now exploded away from its 50-day moving average and is closing in on the 200-day line.

In October, Taiwan Semi, also known as TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, delivered a Q3 beat-and-raise, defying weakness in the chip sector.

It is not the only new Warren Buffett stock though. Berkshire Hathaway also opened positions in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) and Jefferies Financial (JEF). LPX stock rose more than 11% while Jefferies was up more than 2%.

Donald Trump SPAC Dives

SPAC Digital World Acquisition was down sharply ahead of Trump’s expected announcement about running for president Tuesday. He is expected to make his announcement at 9 p.m. ET from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

DWAC stock was near lows for the day in afternoon trading as it fell almost 6%. It is down more than 49% for the year, but well off lows.

The stock is in the bottom 16% of stocks in terms of stock market performance over the past 12 months.

The fate of Digital World Acquisition, the special purpose acquisition company linked to Trump, remains up in the air.

The firm, which is trying to take the former president’s Trump Media and Technology Group public, once again punted on a key vote. The shareholder ballot on whether to approve a deadline extension to complete the merger has been pushed out until Nov. 22.

Trump Media and Technology Group’s main product at the moment is conservative social media site Truth Social, a right-leaning alternative to Twitter.

Outside Dow Jones: 3 Stocks Test Entries

A trio of noteworthy names worth consideration tested buy points.

Tenaris is in a buy zone after clearing a cup-with-handle buy point of 34.19. The steel stock is actionable as high as 35.90.

Tenaris is the biggest provider of the steel tubing used to construct oil and gas wells. Earnings are seen popping 123% in 2022.

MercadoLibre is also actionable after surging past a handle buy point of 1,018.10. The Latin American e-commerce play has seen its RS line spike.

Meanwhile Shift4 Payments is also actionable after running clear of a 51.52 standard entry.

The payments stock was given a boost by the news the Chickasaw Nation, the 13th largest Native American tribe in the U.S. and operator of 23 casinos and various other businesses in Oklahoma, has selected the company to process payments at all of its casino locations.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more analysis of growth stocks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place

These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

This Is The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock, But Should You Buy It?

This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy?