Dow Futures Slip as Powell Says Fed Has ‘Resolve’ to Cool Inflation

Text size





Stock futures traded slightly lower Wednesday after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank had the “tools and the resolve” to cool inflation.

Contracts linked to the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 81 points, or 0.3%, to 32,500,



S&P 500

futures were down 0.2% and



Nasdaq

futures declined 0.4%.

Stocks finished with strong gains on Tuesday — the Dow gained 1.3%, the S&P 500 rose more than 2% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.8%. Boosting optimism was the fourth straight monthly gain for retail sales in the U.S. during April, and signs that China could be easing Covid lockdowns.

Asian shares closed mixed on Wednesday, with Tokyo’s



Nikkei 225

rising 0.9%, and the



Shanghai Composite

declining 0.3%. European shares traded higher Wednesday.

U.S. stocks initially declined Tuesday after Powell said there “could be some pain involved” in the Fed’s efforts to bring down the highest inflation in the U.S. in 40 years. But they finished sharply higher, led by technology shares.

Powell told a conference hosted by The Wall Street Journal that the Federal Reserve will keep boosting interest rates until it sees inflation “coming down in a convincing way. Until we do, we’ll keep going.”

Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, said that while Powell’s sentiment was not “necessarily new, his explicit comment that neutral rates are ‘not a stopping point’ garnered focus” on Wall Street.

Here are some stocks on the move Wednesday:

Shares of

Lowe’s



(ticker: LOW) were down 1.2% in premarket trading after it reported a first-quarter earnings beat but same-store sales missed forecasts. Home-improvement rival

Home Depot



(HD) finished with a gain of 1.7% on Tuesday after earnings topped analysts’ expectations and it raised guidance for 2022.

Target



(TGT) fell 22% early Wednesday after the retailer reports earnings well below analysts’ forecasts. Target’s report follows

Walmart



(WMT), which on Tuesday missed first-quarter earnings expectations and forecast a decline in full-year per-share earnings.

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]