Dow futures sink over 700 points, oil prices spike as Putin authorizes invasion of Ukraine

U.S. stock-index futures were tumbling Wednesday night, extending an earlier decline on Wall Street, as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

CNN on Wednesday night was reporting a cavalcade of explosions near Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. The assault came after Putin delivered a speech on Russia media announcing the operation. President Joe Biden condemned the invasion as “unprovoked and unjustified.”

How are stock-index futures trading

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average

were down 716 points, or 2.2%, to 32,343. S&P 500 futures

were off 90 points, or 2.1%, at 4,132.

were down 340.50 points, or 2.5%, at 13,162.

1.89% overnight after reaching a 3 p.m. Eastern Time rate at 1.976% earlier.

and Brent crude

the global benchmark, up more than 5% and Brent topping $100 a barrel. Gold

was up 1.1% on Globex at around $1,930.40 an ounce.

At Wednesday's close of regular trade, the Dow industrials

fell 464.85 points, or 1.4%, to end at 33,131.76, ending a stone's throw a close in correction territory. The S&P 500

fell 79.26 points, or 1.8%, to around 4,225.50, deepening its stumble into correction territory, while the Nasdaq Composite Index

declined 344.03 points, or 2.6%, at 13,037.49.

What’s driving the moves?

In a televised address, Putin claimed the special operation comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He said Russia doesn’t intend to occupy Ukraine and said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

The Russia president also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

The action comes as Ukraine had already declared a state of emergency, mobilizing reservists and calling on its citizens to leave Russia immediately amid that threat of a full-scale invasion by Moscow.

U.S. authorities have estimated that Russia has more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

The intensifying conflict came as the United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss the developments in Ukraine.

Investors have been on edge since Putin on Tuesday ordered forces into separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in what he initially described as “peacekeeping” missions.