The Hamden Journal

Dow futures gain more than 100 points ahead of first trading day of 2022

Dow futures gain more than 100 points ahead of first trading day of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose Sunday, indicating a positive start for Wall Street on the first trading day of 2022.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
YM00,
+0.39%
were up more than 100 points, or 0.3%, Sunday evening. S&P 500 futures
ES00,
+0.44%
and Nasdaq-100 futures
NQ00,
+0.52%
were also up around 0.3%.

Stocks fell Friday on the last trading day of 2021, with the Dow
DJIA,
-0.16%
dipping 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to close at 36,338.30, while the S&P 500
SPX,
-0.26%
 slipped 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 4,766.18, and the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
-0.61%
dropped 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to end at 15,644.97.

For 2021, the S&P 500 soared 26.9%, beating both the Nasdaq’s 21.4% rise and the Dow’s 18.7% climb.

Read: The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

Wall Street will start the year with a number of concerns, including the surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the likelihood of multiple interest-rates hikes expected later this year.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.