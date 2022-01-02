Dow futures gain more than 100 points ahead of first trading day of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose Sunday, indicating a positive start for Wall Street on the first trading day of 2022.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
YM00,
were up more than 100 points, or 0.3%, Sunday evening. S&P 500 futures
ES00,
and Nasdaq-100 futures
NQ00,
were also up around 0.3%.
Stocks fell Friday on the last trading day of 2021, with the Dow
DJIA,
dipping 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to close at 36,338.30, while the S&P 500
SPX,
slipped 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 4,766.18, and the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
dropped 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to end at 15,644.97.
For 2021, the S&P 500 soared 26.9%, beating both the Nasdaq’s 21.4% rise and the Dow’s 18.7% climb.
Wall Street will start the year with a number of concerns, including the surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the likelihood of multiple interest-rates hikes expected later this year.