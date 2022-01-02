Dow futures gain more than 100 points ahead of first trading day of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose Sunday, indicating a positive start for Wall Street on the first trading day of 2022.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

+0.39%

were up more than 100 points, or 0.3%, Sunday evening. S&P 500 futures

ES00,

+0.44%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

+0.52%

were also up around 0.3%.