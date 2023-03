U.S. stock futures were sliding on Wednesday as fresh concerns over the health of Credit Suisse sparked renewed banking sector anxiety. That’s as investors awaited fresh retail sales data.

How are stock-index futures trading

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 336 points, or 1.06%, to 32155, the S&P 500 SPX increased 64 points, or 1.65%, to 3919, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 239 points, or 2.14%, to 11428.

What’s driving markets

The…