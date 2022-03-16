Dow futures climb nearly 300 points as China moves, Fed decision in the spotlight

U.S. stock futures on Wednesday pointed to an extension of the previous session’s rally, as traders wait for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and react to China’s statement of support for its markets.

What’s happening

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

YM00,

+1.22%

rose 290 points, or 0.9%, to 33717

Futures on the S&P 500

ES00,

+1.37%

gained 1.1%, or 47 points, to 4301

Futures on the Nasdaq 100

NQ00,

+1.95%

rose 1.8%, or 237 points, to 13686

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.82%

rose 599 points, or 1.82%, to 33544, the S&P 500

SPX,

+2.14%

increased 89 points, or 2.14%, to 4262, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+2.92%

gained 367 points, or 2.92%, to 12949.