Dow falls below June low --- here's what it would take to enter bear market

An ugly Friday for global equities led to a sharply lower start for Wall Street, as investors eye a potential retest of crucial support on the price charts at the June lows.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
in fact, was down 390 points or 1.3%, at 29,687, trading below its June 17 closing low of 29,888.78, and leaving the blue-chip gauge not far off the threshold for entering a bear market. A finish at or below 29,439.72 would mark a 20% fall from the DJIA’s record close of 36,799.65 set on Jan. 4, which would meet the widely used definition of a bear market.
The big question, however, remains around the broader S&P 500 index
SPX,
and the potential for the more closely followed large-cap benchmark to take out its June 16 closing low at 3,666.67 or its June intraday low just below 3,637. The S&P 500 was down 65 points, or 1.7% near 3,693, after ending Thursday at 3,757.99, up 2.5% from the June 16 closing low.
