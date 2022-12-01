Dow down nearly 300 points, S&P 500 turns lower after ISM manufacturing data

The S&P 500 index erased gains, joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average in negative territory Thursday, after a drop in a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity.

Stocks had opened mostly higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure showed price pressures cooling somewhat in October, while reports suggested China is taking steps to relax its COVID restrictions to allow its economy to recover.

How stock indexes are trading

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.41%

fell 292 points, or 0.9%, to 34.297.

The S&P 500

SPX,

-0.12%

was down 2 pints, or 0.1%, at 4,078.

The Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+2.17%

gained 17 points, or 0.2%

On Wednesday, the Dow rose 737 points, or 2.2%, the S&P 500 jumped 3.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 4.4%. The Dow rose 20.4% during October and November, the biggest two-month percentage gain since July 1938, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

What’s driving markets

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, a key barometer of activity at American factories, fell to 49% in November. A reading of less than 50% indicates a contraction. The index was at 50.2% in October.

The ISM report is viewed as a window into the health of the manufacturing economy.

Stocks turned down on profit-taking after Wednesday’s big jump, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, in a note, while the ISM data underlined expectations the Fed has room to slow down the pace of rate increases.

“This peak inflation, softer growth narrative was reinforced by the ISM manufacturing survey which fell into contraction territory for the first time since May 2020, while prices paid fell to 43, and employment also contracted at 48.4,” he wrote.

Earlier, a gauge of U.S. inflation, the personal-consumption expenditures index, rose a modest 0.3% in October, adding another piece of evidence that points to slowly easing price pressures. The yearly rate of inflation slowed to 6% in October from 6.2% in the prior month and a 40-year high of 7% last summer. Moreover, core PCE rose 0.2%, instead of the 0.3% expected by economists

“Services prices are more sticky and a likely annoyance for central bankers. However, annual rent inflation is starting to ease across the country, rising only 0.4% in October, the smallest monthly increase since February,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, in emailed comments. “Given this inflation data, the Fed should be comfortable with a downshift in the pace of rate hikes at the upcoming meeting.”

Stocks jumped Wednesday when Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell made a speech that was less hawkish than expected.

The S&P 500 index surged 3.1% on Wednesday following the Fed chairman’s confirmation that a lower pace of interest rate hikes to combat inflation was more likely in coming months. It took the U.S. stock benchmark’s gains since its 2022 low in mid-October to 14.1%, after recent signs of easing price pressures had encouraged risk appetite once more.

“The general upbeat feeling since last month’s soft CPI print has carried into December after stocks surged thanks to a speech from Fed Chair Powell,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “With markets increasingly predisposed to a terminal rate below 5% and inflation getting back close to target in 2024, the stock market’s rally could extend as pivot hopes should increase with interest rate risk now disproportionately skewed to the downside.”

“With so much money on the sidelines, fund managers may need to move into catch-up mode, so I suspect the market makers will position to get ahead of this flow in the new year so that the stock market dips will be shallow,” Innes added.

However, investors will be aware that the Fed’s policy trajectory remains dependent on data showing inflation continuing to slow as the economy cools. To that end traders will be keenly eyeing a batch of data over the next two sessions.

Two-year Treasury yields

TMUBMUSD02Y,

4.256% ,

which are particularly sensitive to monetary policy trends, continued to edge lower after the inflation data. The dip in yields has taken the shine off the dollar index

DXY,

-1.08% ,

off 0.3% to, its lowest since August.

Meanwhile, more Chinese cities eased antivirus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests.

"The signals coming from China also look very positive," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, at Oanda in a note. "While we shouldn't expect a dramatic shift in policy from the leadership, particularly before the March Congress, any modest softening in its Covid-zero policy will and should be welcomed. The approach has been extremely damaging to growth and confidence and the protests highlight how public opinion towards it is changing."

