Doug Pederson adds five more ex-Eagles assistants to Jaguars’ coaching staff

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who had already hired two former Eagles assistant coaches as his coordinators, added five more former Eagles coaches on Thursday.

In all, Pederson now has eight former Eagles assistant coaches on his staff in Jacksonville.

Last week, Pederson hired former Eagles teammate Mike Caldwell, who he also coached with under Andy Reid, as defensive coordinator, and added Press Taylor, who coached with the Eagles under both Chip Kelly and Pederson, as his offensive coordinator.

He also hired a former Eagles coach that he never worked with – Jim Bob Cooter – as passing game coordinator. Cooter was an unofficial assistant on Nick Sirianni’s staff this past year.

On Thursday, Pederson named five more former Eagles assistants to his staff – Andrew Breiner, Rory Segrest, Nick Williams, Bill Shuey and Luke Thompson.

Breiner was named assistant quarterbacks coach after spending the 2020 season as offensive coordinator at Florida International. Breiner was on Pederson’s Eagles staff in 2020 as passing game analyst.

Segrest spent the 2006 through 2010 seasons on Reid’s staff and was with Pederson in 2009 and 2010 before he was fired. Segrest joined the Eagles as special teams quality control in 2006 and then replaced John Harbaugh as special teams coach in 2007 when Harbaugh became the Eagles’ secondary coach.

After two years with special teams, Reid reassigned Segrest to defensive line coach, where he spent two more years. He’s been out of the NFL since, serving in various roles with Samford, Arkansas and most recently Louisiana Lafayette.

Shuey began his NFL career as an intern in the Eagles’ marketing department during training camp at Lehigh in 2000. Shuey, a Bethlehem native, joined Reid’s coaching staff as an entry-level assistant to the head coach in 2001 and after five years as a quality control coach, he became Reid’s linebackers coach in 2008, replacing Sean McDermott (who moved to the secondary, replacing Harbaugh).

Shuey and Pederson were together in 2009 and 2010 after Pederson joined Reid’s staff. Shuey was fired after the 2010 season along with Segrest and has since worked at West Chester, Widener and for the last four years with the Bears under Matt Nagy with the Bears, who was also on Reid’s staff with Segrest, Shuey and Pederson.

Williams, who will serve as Pederson’s offensive quality control coach in Jacksonville, spent 2018 through 2020 with the Eagles as Pederson’s coaching assistant after coaching at his alma mater, Humboldt State in Arcata, Calif.

Thompson was Pederson’s assistant special teams coach in 2019 and 2020 after coaching at various colleges for over 20 years. One of his stops was at Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass., where he worked in 1999 with Dave Fipp, who served as Eagles special teams coach for eight years under Kelly and Pederson and is now in the same role with the Lions.

Another interesting hire for Pederson with a strong Eagles connection is quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy. Nine years ago, McCoy became head coach of the Chargers, replacing Norv Turner, and he hired Sirianni as his quarterbacks coach. That staff’s first win came at the Linc against Kelly’s Eagle

Pederson, who kept nine of Kelly’s assistants when he became Eagles head coach in 2016, kept six Jaguars assistants from Urban Meyer’s staff: Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Will Harriger, defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly, linebackers coach Tony Gilbert and assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington and senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, who Pederson worked with on Reid’s Chiefs staff.