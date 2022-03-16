Doug Liman To Direct Series Adaptation Of Bill Browder’s ‘Red Notice’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Liman has found his next TV project and it’s pretty timely.

The Edge of Tomorrow director has signed on to helm a series adaptation of Bill Browder’s book Red Notice, which explores the author’s real-life fight against a corrupt Russian government under Putin.

Browder is an American hedge fund manager who made his fortune in Moscow after the fall of the Soviet Union and Red Notice tells the story of his rise from nothing as he and his ragtag team battle and expose kleptocratic oligarchs, endemic corruption, and the depravity of the Putin regime – culminating in a seat of your pants thriller as Browder faces off against the villainy of the Russian leader.

Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice was published by Simon & Schuster in 2015 and has sold over 1M copies.

Liman will direct the eight-part series, which has been adapted by Florence Foster Jenkins writer Nicholas Martin. Michael Kuhn, who produced the Meryl Streep feature, is attached to produce.

The series, which is described as part financial caper and part crime thriller, is currently being shopped to streamers and independent studios with the hope of a spring 2023 launch.

Liman is behind films including Swingers, The Bourne Identity, Mr & Mrs Smith and Locked Down. On the TV side, he has directed and produced series including Impulse, The OC, Suits and Covert Affairs as well as Netflix’s upcoming Noah Centineo spy drama series. He made headlines in 2020 when he signed on to direct a film with Tom Cruise – in space.

