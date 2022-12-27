Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022;: Here's His 2023 List

Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022;: Here’s His 2023 List

by

Will gold climb to $3,000 an ounce by late next year? Will the forecast for a first-half-of-2023 downturn and a second-half upturn be flipped on its head? Will oil make a surprise rally in the second half of the year?

Those would all be big surprises, right? 

But shouldn’t we be used to surprises by now? Shouldn’t we even be bracing for them? Indeed, as we say goodbye to 2022, one thing is clear: It was a year of “boundless surprises.”