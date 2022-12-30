Doug Kass: My Best Investment Idea for 2023

My best investment idea for next year is not a stock. No grand 2023 S&P 500 EPS estimates or lofty price targets from this observer!

This idea is risk free and may provide an equity-like return next year.

Indeed, I would stay short (from a maturity standpoint) and to the point!

My idea is a Treasury note.

Specifically, the 1-Year U.S. Treasury note, which yielded 4.77% Wednesday morning.

Here is a chart on the 1-Year Treasury note yield:

To this observer, the major restrictive factor that equities face is that “elevated” yield. It not only provides competition (and argues for a relatively low price ceiling) to equities, it also competes and is materially higher than the S&P 500 dividend yield, which stands at only 1.71%. In fact, the differential in yield between the 1-Year Treasury note yield and the S&P dividend yield, at 3.10%, is the highest in over a decade and very wide based on history.