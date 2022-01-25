Doug Jones Set For MUAHS Guild’s Inaugural The Chair Award – The Hamden Journal

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild has announced that it will honor Doug Jones with the inaugural The Chair Award at its annual awards ceremony taking place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19.

The award will be presented by the actor’s Star Trek: Discovery co-star Sonequa Martin-Green.

Over the last 35 years, Jones has become known for his ability to tackle and breathe life into extraordinary cinematic characters, realized through the masterful application of makeup and prosthetics. He’s most closely associated with two-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, having portrayed Amphibian Man in his 2017 Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, Pan and Pale Man in his breakthrough Oscar winner Pan’s Labyrinth, and blue fish-man Abe Sapien in both Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

“Talk to any number of the top make-up artists and hair stylists in our industry and they will tell you Doug Jones is a true pleasure to work and collaborate with,” said IATSE Local 706 President Julie Socash. “He is a talented, consummate professional with infinite patience while morphing into all his memorable characters. No one is more deserving of this honor and we wish him a heartfelt congratulations.”

Jones also portrayed the Silver Surfer in Fantastic 4: Rise if the Silver Surfer and has been seen on television in everything from Discovery to What We Do in the Shadows, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Steven Spielberg’s Falling Skies. He has taken on human roles in such films as My Name is Jones, Legion and Del Toro’s Crimson Peak, and will next portray the villainous title character in a remake of Nosferatu from director David Lee Fisher, which is currently in post-production.

IngleDodd Media is producing this year’s MUAHS Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, with Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.