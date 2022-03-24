Double murder suspect Hollis Carter shot dead in New Orleans

A New Orleans double murder suspect was gunned down on his way to a court hearing in what his attorney characterized as “street justice,” according to a report.

Hollis Carter, 21, was shot in the head while driving with his mother on Chef Menteur Highway Wednesday en route to a pretrial court hearing in the shooting in March 2021 that left a high school senior and his stepsister dead, NOLA.com reported.

Police said a black Ford F-150 pulled up alongside his sedan and opened fire into their vehicle.

The shooter fired at least eight shots, one witness said.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, while his mother was left in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds, NOLA.com reported.

Carter’s attorney, John Fuller, told the outlet he believes the slaying was tied to the double homicide of Carter’s stepsister, Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18.

“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure in this case,” Fuller said.

But Fuller said he intended to show at trial that someone else fired the gun that killed them at the Cypress Run apartments in New Orleans’ Algiers section.

Hollis Carter confessed to a double homicide that included his stepsister, Breyiana Brown. GoFundMe High school student Caleb Johnson was also killed in the double homicide. GoFundMe

His attorney claimed Carter confessed to the double slaying because he was scared of the actual shooter.

Prosecutors declined to comment on Fuller’s assertion, insisting the case was still open despite Carter’ shooting death.

Carter, who was charged in April with two counts of second-degree murder, had been jailed until October when he posted $375,000 bond. Fuller said he still intends to fight to clear his name.

“He doesn’t deserve to have his obituary tainted by what were basically false charges,” Fuller told the outlet. “He was a good kid. He was working at a restaurant. He was abiding by all of the restriction required by a defendant who’s out on bond. He was loved by his family. This is tragic.”

A message seeking comment from New Orleans police was not immediately returned early Thursday.