Dorrian’s Bumble happy hours spark conversation about dark past

Now this is a real conversation starter.

The Upper East Side watering hole Dorrian’s Red Hand — where Preppy Killer Robert Chambers met up with his victim — has been hosting happy hour events for singles, courtesy of the dating app Bumble.

“Dorrian’s is a personal favorite for some people on our team. It checked all the boxes … fun, upbeat, and in a bustling part of town,” said Bumble exec Annie Thompson, explaining why the once notorious bar was selected for the Bumble IRL, or Bumble In Real Life, events.

The upcoming mixer is Aug. 16 — just 10 days before the 36th year anniversary of when Chambers left Dorrian’s with Jennifer Levin — and strangled her in Central Park.

The killing of the 19-year-old Levin rocked the city that summer. Chambers claimed Levin’s death was an accident — the result of rough sex in the park. He was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for manslaughter. He is serving his second stint in jail after being nabbed in 2008 on felony drug possession charges for running a cocaine ring.

The next Bumble mixer is set for Aug. 16. Helayne Seidman

“I think it can be a way to step forward and past that,” Upper East Sider Sarah Shields, 33, said of the happy hours. “But they definitely should acknowledge [the killing] in some way and maybe put an emphasis on empowering women since it’s Bumble, in a way that gives them back the power a lot of women, and Jennifer herself, didn’t have back then.”

But some regulars said they’re tired of seeing Dorrian’s forever tied to Chambers.

“It was a horrible thing that happened but everyone young and old knows the story and also knows a bar isn’t responsible for someone being unwell enough to do such a thing,” said one patron. “We’re all tired of it being brought up.”

Jennifer Levin’s murder shocked the city in August 1986. Chambers, seen above in 1987, is now serving his second jail sentence on drug charges. N.Y. Post: Michael Norcia

Chambers, left, is seen arriving at court with his father in Dec. 1986. AP

Alex Kapp, 52, dated Chambers and was at Dorrian’s arguing with him hours before he left with Levin. She met her current partner on Bumble.

“Bumble’s safer, in my opinion, than meeting someone in a bar, for obvious reasons,” said the actress and divorce coach.