Doris Jagiello’s body found buried beneath mud and rocks in San Bernardino

A missing woman in San Bernardino County was found dead Thursday after emergency services located her body buried in dirt and mud.

San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team members found Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old Forest Falls resident, who was first reported missing Monday when a heavy rainstorm entered the area, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said.

Her body was reportedly found in the Forest Falls area, buried under several feet of mud and rocks, washed down by the storm.

“The powerful storm resulted in debris flows rushing down the natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls,” the sheriff’s department said. “As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path.”

“While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process,” the department added.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department, assisting agencies, and the Forest Falls community assisted in the recovery effort.

During the rescue, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District personnel also safely located a family dog they were able to reconnect with her owners.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” officials said. “After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel, Chloe the dog was found alive. Rescuers found her in a void space surrounded by dense mud and debris. Chloe was reunited with her family, who were overjoyed to see her. Chloe even thanked her rescuers.”

Officials continue to search the area impacted by the storm.