Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 315 yards, rushed for 53 and accounted for four total touchdowns as UCLA upset No. 15 Washington 40-32 to improve to 5-0. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, pulling the Huskies within eight late in the fourth quarter. It’s the first loss of the season for UW, which drops to 4-1 and 1-1 in the Pac-12.