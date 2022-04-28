Dopesick, White Lotus & Maid Among Emmy Limited Series Hopefuls – The Hamden Journal

“There are so many good things, so many different kind of series here,” says The Hamden Journal’s Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond on today’s TV Talk of the Limited Series contenders for this year’s Emmys.

With the likes of Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout, HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Maid, Showtime’s The First Lady, HBO Max’s DMZ and Station Eleven, and Starz’s just launched Watergate era Gaslit among the many luminaries on the field, it is Limited Series that we are diving deep into on this week’s podcast

Take a listen to today’s TV Talk here:

As well as going wide on who could and who should be in the running for the 2022 Emmy’s Limited Series category, we have a portion of Dopesick‘s appearance at our Contenders TV event earlier this month. Debuting on October 23 with a trio of episodes on Hulu’s suitably harsh spotlight on the opioid epidemic, the eight-episode effort from Game Change screenwriter & Empire co-creator Danny Strong has a cast of the likes of Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard. Stars Keaton and Dever as well as Strong sat down with Chief TV Critic Dominic to talk about the making of this remarkable show.

So take a listen and remember to join us every week over this awards season for more TV Talk. And if you don’t already have your calendars marked, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards takes place on September 12, 2022 and will be broadcast on NBC.

In the lead up to that date and the nominations being unveiled this summer, Ssubscribe to The Hamden Journal’s TV Talk podcast at Apple Podcasts, Spotify