Doorbell cam shows terrifying robbery after man poses as candy salesman

Terrifying doorbell video captured the moment a group of armed robbers broke into a California woman’s home after an accomplice posing as a candy vendor made a sale.

The Ring footage shows the fake salesman making his pitch to the woman on Joplin Lane in Stockton, about 59 miles south of Sacramento, about 2 p.m. Monday, KXTV reported.

The fake salesman arrives at the door pretending to sell candy. Stockton Police Department

The homeowner appeared to hand over money to the man right before three other men rushed into the home, swiped some of her belongings and rushed off, according to police.

“They’re bold — bold and ruthless and especially doing it in broad daylight,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told the station.

The resident said the same suspect appeared at his door a few minutes earlier but he didn’t answer.

The thieves sprint up to the home armed with weapons. Stockton Police Department

“We have the ‘No Solicitors’ sign, so it’s kind of like, you know, he came but he didn’t acknowledge it. It kind of gave me an indication that something was wrong but not out of the ordinary,” the neighbor told KXTV.

Another neighbor who wasn’t home said he watched a live feed on his doorbell camera when the phony seller stopped by.

After the men enter the home, their co-conspirator calmly puts a ski mask over his face before leaving. Stockton Police Department

“Normally, when kids sell candy, it’s for school fundraisers. You see that in elementary and middle school maybe, but it’s kind of odd for someone in his 20s to be selling candy,” the unidentified resident told the outlet.

The robbery remains under investigation.