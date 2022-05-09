After Jarvis Landry was released by the Browns in March, there was word that the team was interested in bringing him back on a different contract.

The lack of a new deal over the last couple of months was a strong suggestion that conversations about such a deal were not fruitful and there’s now a report confirming that thought. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the door is closed on a Landry return.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team feels good about its receiver room after drafting David Bell in the third round and Michael Woods in the sixth round. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones sit atop the depth chart in Cleveland.

Landry visited the Saints in April and Cabot reports other teams have also expressed interest in signing the veteran wideout.

Report: Door closed on Jarvis Landry returning to Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk