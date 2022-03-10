Door camera captures suspect posing as a candy vendor in California home robbery

The Daily Beast

This Is How the Feds Say a Poker Pro Hid the Dirty Money From His Illegal Slot Machine Casino

Live at the Bike! Poker StreamA professional card player who has won more than $1.5 million at World Series of Poker events alone has been charged with running an illegal gambling business in his home state of California “involving supplying, operating, and maintaining video slot machines and devices” and laundering the proceeds using chips from a legit casino near his home, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment first obtained by The Daily Beast.In addition to the gambling charge, Gal