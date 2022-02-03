“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” Disney Plus’ “Doogie Howser” reboot about the adventures of a 16-year-old mixed-race girl juggling adolescence and a prodigious medical career in Hawai’i, will return to Disney Plus for a second season. The half-hour, family-friendly medical dramedy starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the titular role of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, was originally released on the streamer on Nov. 10, 2021.

Lee is best known for starring in the hit Disney Channel series “Andi Mack,” also in the title role, and has also starred in the Disney Plus original movie “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.” Her other credits include ABC’s “Stumptown” and “Scandal,” and Showtime’s “Shameless.” She was included in Variety‘s Young Hollywood Impact Report in 2019. Starring opposite Lee on “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” are cast regulars Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jason Scott Lee and Emma Meisel.

More from Variety

The Disney Branded Television series, which hails from 20th Television, is created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, who is known best for her writing and production credits on “Fresh Off the Boat,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Pretty Smart.”

The female-fronted remake of the original ’90s show starring Neil Patrick Harris is executive produced by Kang, Melvin Mar, Dayna and Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn, Justin McEwen and Jake Kasdan. Kang, Kasdan, and Mar, who all previously worked together on “Fresh Off the Boat,” are under overall deals at 20th Television. “Doogie Howser” ran on ABC for four seasons and 97 episodes between 1989 and 1993. Along with Steven Bochco, the series was co-created by David E. Kelley. Neither Kelley nor Harris are attached to the reboot. However, Dayna and Jesse are the wife and son of Bochco.

Story continues

Deadline first reported the news.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.