Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors stunned by Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs

Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game.

DiVincenzo’s hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.

The play happened in the fourth quarter of the game on a fastbreak 1-on-1 situation.

As Richardson elevated to the basket, DiVincenzo tried to grab the ball with his left hand and then his right arm followed, swung and rammed into Richardson’s head as the Spurs forward fell to the floor.

DiVincenzo immediately went to check on Richardson and help him up.

After a few moments of deliberation, DiVincenzo was ejected from the game.

Like DiVincenzo, Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t hide his stunned face. DiVincenzo was forced to watch and support his team win the game from the locker room.

Although he would have liked to have been on the floor during Golden State’s win, the victory tastes just as sweet.

