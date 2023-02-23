Donte DiVincenzo-Jordan Poole chemistry producing natural bond on, off court

DiVincenzo’s chemistry with JP producing natural bond on court originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole have been Warriors teammates for eight months, but on the surface, their relationship appears to date back years.

That’s because it does — kind of.

DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte Poole on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk” where he was asked about his connection with Poole. It turns out that the former Bucks guard has known Poole, a Milwaukee native, for multiple years.

“It’s natural, it’s not forced,” DiVincenzo said. “I knew him through a mutual friend and then played for his hometown team. Once I got here it was kind of weird, we didn’t fully know each other, but it felt like we knew each other for a long time.

“Once that happened, the chemistry on the court kind of happened and just being goofy off the court. Once we established that and just having fun with each other that’s when you see all the antics. I think the great thing about our relationship is we can turn it off and turn it on. It’s still a kids game.”

Poole played an integral role in the Warriors’ championship run during the 2021-22 NBA season and is a key piece to Golden State’s title defense this season. DiVincenzo has been impressed with how Poole has risen to the occasion.

“He’s only 23, he had a big role on a championship team,” DiVincenzo explained. “Right now, I think he’s playing some of his best basketball. He’s doing the things we need him to do, but also he’s good at blocking everything else out. The outside noise, you can hear it, he’s always going to keep pushing.”

Poole has stepped into a starting role with Steph Curry out but usually leads the second unit, alongside DiVincenzo, when the Warriors are at full strength.

The two have developed a strong bond on and off the court, and both players will be heavily relied upon as the Warriors look to finish the regular season strong.

