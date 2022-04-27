‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Raises Eyebrows At CinemaCon – The Hamden Journal

Those clamoring for more middle adult fare in movie theaters will have their fill with Olivia Wilde’s upcoming 1950s thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

Warner Bros. CinemaCon session showed off the first trailer for the New Line movie which stars Florence Pugh as a housewife named Alice, living with her hubby Jack, played by Harry Styles, who’s employed by an enigmatic operation known as the Victory project; which is expected to change the world as we know it.

The women in town are told to say indoors, however, Alice has her suspicions as she begins to observe violent acts.

However, besides the suspense in Alice’s mind, there’s a lot of hanky panky in Don’t Worry Darling, and in places such as the dining room table, against a sink, um with Chris Pine’s character hanging around them. Uh, don’t take mom to this film when it opens on Sept. 23.

Even more mysterious and abuzz during today’s trailer drop at CinemaCon is that as the pic’s director and star Wilde was introducing the film and being interviewed by host Aisha Tyler, the multi-hyphenate was handed a random manila envelope by a CinemaCon attendee. Social media went nuts wondering what was in the mysterious envelope. The Hamden Journal reached out to Wilde’s reps and the studio, but received no response. Sources believe it was simply an unsolicited script that was handed to Wilde onstage. Nothing more.

Onstage, Wilde said Don’t Worry Darling is reminiscent of “Inception, The Matrix, Truman Show. It’s my love letter to the movies that pushed boundaries of ambition.” She then asked the audience to “Imagine a life where you could have anything you ever, not just the tangible things….But also the things that really matter: True love with the perfect partner, real trusted friendships. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? What are you willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve you?”

Things to think about, indeed.