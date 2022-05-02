‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Raises Eyebrows At CinemaCon – The Hamden Journal

Update, Monday AM: The trailer that left exhibitors’ jaws dropping at CinemaCon is finally ready to watch: Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. More.

UPDATE, Wednesday afternoon: Turns out that mysterious envelope handed to Olivia Wilde last night during her Don’t Worry Darling CinemaCon session wasn’t a script, but custody papers from her former partner Jason Sudeikis. While the father of Wilde’s children tried to rain on her parade, she kept calm and moved on during the presentation. More here.

PREVIOUS TUESDAY PM: Those clamoring for more middle-adult fare in movie theaters will have their fill with Olivia Wilde’s upcoming 1950s thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon session showed off the first trailer for the New Line movie starring Florence Pugh as Alice, a housewife living with her hubby Jack (Harry Styles), who’s employed by an enigmatic operation known as the Victory Project — which is expected to change the world as we know it.

The women in town are told to stay indoors, but Alice has her suspicions as she begins to observe violent acts.

However, besides the suspense in Alice’s mind, there’s a lot of hanky panky in Don’t Worry Darling, and in places such as the dining room table, against a sink, um, with Chris Pine’s character hanging around them. Don’t take mom to this film when it opens on September 23.

Even more mysterious and abuzz during today’s trailer drop at CinemaCon is that as the pic’s director and star Wilde was introducing the film and being interviewed by host Aisha Tyler, the multihyphenate was handed a random manila envelope by a CinemaCon attendee. Social media went nuts wondering what was in it. The Hamden Journal reached out to Wilde’s reps and the studio but received no response. Sources believe it was simply an unsolicited script that was handed to Wilde onstage. Nothing more.

Onstage, Wilde said Don’t Worry Darling is reminiscent of “Inception, The Matrix, Truman Show. It’s my love letter to the movies that pushed boundaries of ambition.” She then asked the audience to “imagine a life where you could have anything you ever wanted, not just the tangible things … but also the things that really matter — true love with the perfect partner, real trusted friendships. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? What are you willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve you?”

Things to think about, indeed.

