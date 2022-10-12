Don’t miss these prime fantasy picks for Week 6

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer some sneaky sleepers from Thursday’s Colts-Broncos matchup and other Week 5 NFL action.

MATT HARMON: It’s week six of the NFL season, and we’re digging deep into the player pool to find some sneaky sleeper options with our Prime Video Picks presented by Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football.”

So let’s start with this game, Dalton. Who is your Prime Pick when the Commanders take on the Bears?

DALTON DEL DON: I’m going with David Montgomery, who reclaimed his role as Chicago’s lead back last week, including 16-20 running back opportunities. Listen, I’m a huge Khalil Herbert fan, but Chicago just simply gives Montgomery the touches. And Thursday night, he gets a home matchup against a middling Washington defense that might also include a rare positive game script for Chicago. “Da Bears” have the highest run rate over expectation this season among all teams in the NFL. So Montgomery is my Prime Pick for “Thursday Tonight Football.”

MATT HARMON: Love that, yeah. All of us who love Khalil Herbert, our hopes and dreams were shattered when David Montgomery just walked right back into his regular role.

My guy has a real regular role on Washington’s offense. And it is one of my guys. It’s Curtis Samuel, who has led the team in targets every single week this year. He’s top 12 overall in the NFL among all wide receivers in targets, Dalton. He has been getting the ball.

Now, are they the best targets in the world? No. I’d prefer they be a little further down the field for Curtis Samuel, but I’ll take what I can get here. The Bears right now are 26th in dropback success rate allowed. They actually have a pretty decent pass rush, which we know can send Carson Wentz asunder. That can really throw him off. But nevertheless, Samuel is the dump-off guy in this option– in this offense. I like him as a wide receiver three, maybe even a low end wide receiver two this week against Chicago.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, it should be a fun Thursday night, low scoring game.

My other pick for you this week is Geno Smith versus the Cardinals. It is shocking that Smith has been the number six fantasy QB this year, but it also hasn’t been a fluke. I mean, Seattle is throwing at a higher rate than they did with Russell Wilson. And the Seahawks’ schedule hasn’t even been easy, already facing the Broncos, 49ers, and Saints’ defenses.

And Smith has been the most accurate deep passer in the league, obviously benefiting from two terrific receivers. DK Metcalf looks far healthier this season compared to last. The Seahawks, Matt, rank first in offense in DVOA.

MATT HARMON: That’s amazing.

DALTON DEL DON: Geno ranks first– it’s crazy! Geno ranks first in completion percentage over expectation and old school passer rating. Seattle is somehow getting the second-most yards per play on offense while allowing the most on defense. So it’s just such a terrific fantasy matchup.

This week, they’re facing an Arizona defense that ranks among the league leaders in EPA per rush yet toward the bottom of the NFL in EPA per pass. So Geno is my sneaky Prime Pick of the week.

MATT HARMON: Man, Geno has been so good. I love that call, Dalton. Anyone who throws to Tyler Lockett just becomes the most efficient quarterback in the NFL. You love to see that.

My guy is one of your former 49ers, Dalton. It’s Raheem Mostert, man. And it looks like he has pretty much iced Chase Edmonds out of that Miami backfield, 19 touches for Raheem Mostert in week five. 29 routes run for Raheem Mostert. 39% of his carries against the Jets, Dalton, went for 5-plus yards.

The guy is just getting it done. He’s straight up the better pure runner than Chase Edmonds. We just know what the deal with Raheem Mostert is. He’s here for a good time. He’s not here for a long time. He might get hurt at some point. But we’ve got to enjoy this ride while we’ve got it.

I feel like, going into this week six matchup with a backup quarterback, the third string guy in Skylar Thompson for the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel and the boys are just going to put the ball in Raheem Mostert’s belly over and over and over again against a team, in Minnesota, that’s 27th in rushing success rate allowed. I feel like Raheem Mostert can give you top 20 running back numbers this week. If you got him off the waiver wire at some point this year, you definitely want to have him in your lineup this week.

Dalton, awesome picks. Thanks, man. Be sure to get those Prime Video Picks into your lineup. And don’t miss the Bears and Commanders Thursday night. Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM Eastern time only on Amazon Prime Video.

