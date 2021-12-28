‘Don’t Look Up’ & ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Lead Streamer’s Week – The Hamden Journal

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!!

Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million minutes in the pic’s first week.

‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix



In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out that warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley also star.

Don’t Look Up more than quardupled the viewed hours of the week’s No. 2, The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, which logged 26.6 million viewing hours. Fast & Furious PResents Hobbs & Shaw is right behind at No. 3 with 26.59 million. Check out the rest of the top 10 Netflix films of the week below.

On the TV side, Season 2 of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill leads the pack with 168.5 million hours viewed during the week of December 20-26. It’s more than 50% above Lily Collins-led Emily in Paris Season 2, which is second. Season 1 of The Witcher is a distant third with 60.7 million hours.

Here are both Netflix top 10 charts:

Netflix

