‘Don’t Look Up’ director says shot of crew wasn’t a mistake, it was purposely included to ‘commemorate’ filming

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.”Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Someone on TikTok noticed that there’s a shot of the movie crew in “Don’t Look Up.”

Director Adam McKay tweeted it was done on purpose.

He said it was done “to commemorate the strange filming experience.”

If you look hard enough, you will see the crew of “Don’t Look Up” in a shot in the movie.

Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) shared the scene, which happens at the 1:28:10 mark of the movie, on his TikTok with the caption “oopsy.”

“It looks like you can see the whole film crew standing here, for like three or four frames,” you can hear Köhler say on his TikTok. “They’re like, ‘Oh, they probably won’t notice that.’ Yup.”

The crew shot happens in the scene when Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate character befriends Yule, played by Timothée Chalamet. After Kate rejects Yule trying to kiss her, there is shaky footage of kids throwing things at a brick wall and if you pause it there you’ll see the film crew.

But according to the movie’s director, Adam McKay, the crew shot is in there on purpose.

“Good eye!” the director tweeted. “We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience.”

McKay is referring to the movie being made during the pandemic. As the shot shows, the crew are all wearing masks on the set.

The movie, which stars Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomers trying to warn the world that a large comet is going to destroy Earth, is filled with unconventional editing that heightens the absurdity of this dark comedy.

Also, this is the same director who in his previous film, “Vice,” playfully messed with the audience and put end credits in the middle of the movie to make you believe it was over.

History shows anything is possible with McKay at the helm.

“Don’t Look Up” is currently available on Netflix.

