Lili Reinhart has an important message about body positivity.

In a post shared Tuesday on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the 25-year-old actress said, “reminder to myself, and to all” … “you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top.”

“These ‘summer body’ trends are toxic,” the Riverdale star wrote. “Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything 🥲🙏🏻.”

Reinhart has been candid about her body image and mental health in the past. The star has been open about having depression since revealing in May 2021 that she has dealt with the illness for 11 years.

In January, the Chemical Hearts alum shared a “love note” to her body on Instagram, before revealing that she had “been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months.” At one point, she said at the time, it got “pretty severe.”

On her Instagram Stories, the star said wanted to be “vulnerable and share” her inner battle “in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone.”

“I’m here with you,” she wrote earlier this year. “It’s challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It’s a practice I’m still learning.”

Regarding her experience with fame, Reinhart revealed that she “didn’t think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women’s bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity.. but it has.”

The Hustlers actress also said, “I wish I hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women. My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma … I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20.”

Later on, Reinhart encouraged her followers to “continue to talk about” body positivity and help “normalize” the concept. “Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness.”

“It’s painful to think hundreds of millions of us are so concerned with what our bodies look like,” she wrote on Instagram. “That’s an incredibly broken system. Somewhere along the line, humanity really f—ed this one up.”

Reinhart noted, “I know I’m not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it’s heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us.”