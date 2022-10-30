Don’t Expect the Stock Market to Rally, Even if GOP Wins Control of Congress

The outcome of the midterm elections on Nov. 8 could disappoint investors, regardless of which party they support.

According to Wall Street lore, stocks usually perform strongly following the midterms. You could look it up, as Casey Stengel would say, using his famously tangled syntax; so we did, with data from a U.S. Bank research note. Turns out the trend is firmly established, but don’t count on it this time. The Federal Reserve, as is often the case, is apt to prove more powerful than Congress when it comes to equity returns. (See our cover story for further insights on the midterms and what they might mean for the economy.)