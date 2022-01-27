SAN ANGELO — Police are urging San Angelo drivers to be cautious after learning a man driving a black Dodge Charger may have attempted to impersonate law enforcement.

About 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, police learned a person had been stopped in the 1700 block of Cox Lane by an unmarked black Dodge Charger. It had dark colored rims, a light bar with strobe lights in the rear view mirror and temporary registration tags, according to the release.

The Charger’s driver met with the person, but “left abruptly when questioned by the complainant regarding his identity and the agency he was with,” the record stated. Officers confirmed this man was not affiliated with area law enforcement agencies.

The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a possible impersonator after someone tried to stop a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

The man was described as Black, around 20-30 years old, 6-6’2 feet tall, with a medium athletic build and a possible tattoo on his right hand, according to the release.

If people have has similar contact with this man, or have information, contact the police at 325-657-4315.

What to do if stopped by police in marked or unmarked unit

The San Angelo Police Department offered these steps to ensure safety during a traffic stop, whether it is a marked or unmarked unit.

Call 911 to verify that the person stopping you is a police officer. Turn on your hazard lights and slowly make your way to the nearest populated/well lit area and advise the dispatcher of the location you intend on stopping. Know your location, which you will want to relay to dispatch. This helps if it is an illegitimate stop and allows officers to find you. Landmarks, restaurants, stores and streets are examples to help with your location. Describe the vehicle stopping you to dispatch to the best of your ability. This can help confirm if this is with a law enforcement agency. Follow the dispatcher’s directions. Stay on the phone with the dispatcher until they verify it is a legitimate stop.

This is not the first time someone has attempted to impersonate law enforcement in the San Angelo area. Most commonly, scammers have tried to impersonate officials over phone calls.

In 2019, Troy Lankford, a San Angelo man, pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonating a public servant in 2018.

On Oct. 1 and July 24 in 2018, Lankford impersonated a peace officer with the intent to make two women “submit to the pretended official authority” of “rely on (his) pretended official acts.” Both times, he displayed a wallet.

His impersonations came to light on Aug. 1, 2018, after Lankford tried to pull over a car occupied by women, one of whom was a student at Wall High School.

Lankford was sentenced to 5 years confinement in Tom Green County Jail.

