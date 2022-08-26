Donovan Mitchell lists Nets as a preferred landing destination

While the Brooklyn Nets drama within the roster has finally concluded, it seems that disgruntled guard Donovan Mitchell has listed Brooklyn as one of his desired landing destinations.

NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that the Nets are one of three teams on Mitchell’s preferences. Reportedly Mitchell listed the Miami Heat and New York Knick as his other choices.

With drama between Mitchell and Nets playmaking forward Ben Simmons over their Rookie of the Year decision, it’s unlikely that the two would be willing to play together.

With Kevin Durant now returning to the team to compete for a deep playoff run, it’s not likely that Brooklyn will even consider a trade for the talented young guard.

The Jazz have been shopping Mitchell for the past couple weeks, but haven’t found a trade that returns enough value to the organization.

Even though the Nets are one of Mitchell’s preferred landing destinations, it’s highly unlikely that a trade happens.

